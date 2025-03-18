Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Palestine Forum Of New Zealand Condemns Israel’s Resumption Of Military Operations In Gaza

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand strongly condemns Israel’s resumption of military aggression in Gaza. This reckless escalation further endangers innocent lives and deepens the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinian people.

We call on the New Zealand government and the international community to take immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing violations of international law and to demand an end to the assault on Gaza. The people of Palestine deserve justice, peace, and the right to live in dignity and security.

