ICHRP: Arrest And Trial Of Duterte Must Lead To Full Accountability — Marcos Regime Not Off The Hook

March 18, 2025

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) has called for full accountability following the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. While recognizing the arrest as a step toward justice, ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy emphasized that the fight for justice is far from over, with Duterte's policies of state violence and impunity continuing under the Marcos administration.

In a press conference today, ICHRP members, parliamentarians, legal experts and advocates reflected on the urgency of holding accountable all those responsible for the atrocities committed during Duterte’s reign, including the ongoing systematic violence under Marcos Jr.

“The arrest of Duterte is a critical first step, but justice must not stop here. Those responsible for Duterte’s murderous war on drugs, war on dissent, as well as the ongoing repression under Marcos, must face international accountability,” stated Murphy.

ICHRP denounced the continuation of Duterte’s bloody drug war under Marcos Jr., citing 928 reported drug-related killings under the current administration as of March 7, 2025. Reports from Dahas show that drug-related violence has persisted at nearly the same levels as Duterte’s term, with 342 drug casualties from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023—an average of 0.9 deaths per day, even surpassing Duterte’s 0.8 daily average in his final year in office.

“The war on the poor has not ended. Marcos is not only continuing Duterte’s policies—he is maintaining the same level of violence and impunity,” ICHRP warned.

ICHRP also reiterated its calls for the abolition of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the repeal of the Anti-Terrorism Law, both of which have been used to justify state violence against activists, civilians, and dissenters. “The NTF-ELCAC and the Anti-Terror Law are weapons of repression. They must be dismantled if we are to put an end to state-sponsored human rights violations,” Murphy asserted.

The arrest of Duterte comes after years of pressure from the brave families of the victims, Filipino people’s organizations, and international human rights groups. Janet Rice, a High-Level Commissioner of Investigate PH, echoed this sentiment, noting the role of grassroots movements and tireless advocacy in pushing for justice. "We have dedicated years of effort but at the forefront are the brave families of victims and tireless activists, along with countless compassionate individuals both in the Philippines and around the world. Today marks our first steps toward justice," she asserted.

A mother of two victims of drug war killings, known as Nanay, expressed their determination to find justice. “We are prepared to continue the fight,” said Nanay. “The families of [drug war victims] are ready to shed light on what’s happening, so that Duterte will be held accountable together with his generals.”

ICHRP continued to call for accountability for those who have perpetrated Duterte’s war on drugs and war on dissent and remain at large and enjoy impunity today.

The press conference also featured Brandon Lee, a human rights advocate and survivor of an assassination attempt in 2019. Lee’s testimony underscored the brutal consequences of Duterte’s policies, which not only targeted activists but also instilled a climate of fear and violence. In August 2019, Lee was shot multiple times by individuals from the 54th Infantry Battalion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The assassination attempt left him paralyzed from the chest down. Lee was able to escape the Philippines with the help of community efforts to evacuate him for medical treatment and now lives in the United States with his family. Despite his injuries, Lee remains steadfast in his advocacy.

“Duterte’s crackdown on dissent is eerily similar to his crackdown in his war on drugs against the poor. His shoot-to-kill order did not just target suspected drug users, he targeted activists too. I would know—I survived an attempted assassination on my life which caused severe trauma to me and my family,” said Lee. “Duterte’s lesser known war on dissent, which terrorized thousands of rural poor peasants and farmers, needs to also be scrutinized under a microscope and put on trial,” Lee continued.

Lee further emphasized the need for international pressure, particularly on the U.S. government, which has continued to fund military and police operations in the Philippines despite the documented abuses. “Let us continue to demand that the U.S. stop funding the military and police in the Philippines who are committing atrocities,” Lee urged. His testimony serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and the need for accountability at the highest levels.

The press conference also highlighted the findings of Investigate PH, an independent human rights investigation that has documented the continued violations of human rights under Duterte. In 2021, Investigate PH launched an investigation into Duterte’s “wars” against the poor, dissenters, and Indigenous communities, revealing widespread extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and the weaponization of laws like the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Suzanne Adely, a juror with the International People’s Tribunal, echoed the urgency for justice, noting the tribunal’s 2024 conviction of Duterte for war crimes. “The tribunal’s decision was a clear indication that Marcos has continued and bolstered the policies of Duterte, and must also be held accountable. Not only has the war on drugs continued under Marcos, but also a massive onslaught of war crimes in the form of aerial strafing and indiscriminate bombings, food blockades, disappearances and forced surrender of civilians, and extrajudicial killings.”

Peter Murphy concluded by calling for the international community to ramp up efforts to hold both Duterte and Marcos accountable. “The arrest of Duterte is just one piece of the puzzle. There are many more guilty of crimes against humanity who executed Duterte’s attacks on the Filipino people, and who must also be arrested,” said Murphy. “Former and current government officials like Eduardo Ano, Harry Roque, Bato De La Rosa, and all those allegedly responsible for executing the crimes of Duterte and now Marcos.”

The press conference concluded with a call to the global community for continued solidarity and pressure on the Marcos regime to end the cycle of violence and impunity that has plagued the Philippines for years.

