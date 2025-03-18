Statement Of The G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting In Charlevoix

Office of the Spokesperson

March 14, 2025

Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security

G7 members reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence.

They welcomed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and in particular the meeting on March 11 between the U.S. and Ukraine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. G7 members applauded Ukraine’s commitment to an immediate ceasefire, which is an essential step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the Charter of the United Nations.

G7 members called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully. They discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means. This includes the use of extraordinary revenues stemming from immobilized Russian Sovereign Assets. G7 members underlined the importance of confidence-building measures under a ceasefire including the release of prisoners of war and detainees—both military and civilian—and the return of Ukrainian children.

They emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression. They stated that they will continue to coordinate economic and humanitarian support to promote the early recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference which will take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

G7 members condemned the provision to Russia of military assistance by DPRK and Iran, and the provision of weapons and dual-use components by China, a decisive enabler of Russia’s war and of the reconstitution of Russia’s armed forces. They reiterated their intention to continue to take action against such third countries.

They expressed alarm about the impacts of the war, especially on civilians and on civilian infrastructure. They discussed the importance of accountability and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to achieve a durable peace and to ensure that Ukraine remains democratic, free, strong and prosperous.

Regional peace and stability in the Middle East

G7 members called for the release of all hostages and for the remains held by Hamas in Gaza to be returned to their loved ones. They reaffirmed their support for the resumption of unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza and for a permanent ceasefire. They underscored the imperative of a political horizon for the Palestinian people, achieved through a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that meets the legitimate needs and aspirations of both peoples and advances comprehensive Middle East peace, stability and prosperity. They noted serious concern over the growing tensions and hostilities in the West Bank and calls for de-escalation.

They recognized Israel’s inherent right to defend itselfconsistent with international law. They unequivocally condemned Hamas, including for its brutal and unjustified terror attacks on October 7, 2023, and the harm inflicted on the hostages during their captivity and the violation of their dignity through the use of ‘handover ceremonies’ during their release. They reiterated that Hamas can have no role in Gaza’s future and must never again be a threat to Israel.They affirmed their readiness to engage with Arab partners on their proposals to chart a way forward on reconstruction in Gaza and build a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace.

G7 members expressed their support for the people of Syria and Lebanon, as both countries work towards peaceful and stable political futures. At this critical juncture, they reiterated the importance of Syria and Lebanon sovereignty and territorial integrity. They called unequivocally for the rejection of terrorism in Syria. They condemned strongly the recent escalation of violence in the coastal regions of Syria, and called for the protection of civilians and for perpetrators of atrocities to be held accountable. They stressed the critical importance of an inclusive and Syrian-led political process.They welcomed the commitment by the Syrian interim government to work with the OPCW in eliminating all remaining chemical weapons.

They stressed that Iran is the principal source of regional instability and must never be allowed to develop and acquire a nuclear weapon. They emphasized that Iran must now change course, de-escalate and choose diplomacy. They underscored the threat of Iran’s growing use of arbitrary detention and foreign assassination attempts as a tool of coercion.

Cooperation to increase security and resilience across the Indo-Pacific

G7 members reiterated their commitment to upholding a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms and human rights.

They remain seriously concerned by the situations in the East China Sea as well as the South China Sea and continue to oppose strongly unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force and coercion. They expressed concern over the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine and Vietnamese vessels as well as efforts to restrict freedom of navigation and overflight through militarization and coercion in the South China Sea, in violation of international law. G7 members emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues and reiterated their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. They also expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations.

They remain concerned with China’s military build-up and the continued, rapid increase in China’s nuclear weapons arsenal. They called on China to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions and promote stability through transparency.

G7 members emphasized that China should not conduct or condone activities aimed at undermining the security and safety of our communities and the integrity of our democratic institutions.

They expressed concerns about China’s non-market policies and practices that are leading to harmful overcapacity and market distortions. G7 members further called on China to refrain from adopting export control measures that could lead to significant supply chain disruptions. They reiterated that they are not trying to harm China or thwart its economic growth, indeed a growing China that plays by international rules and norms would be of global interest.

G7 members demanded that the DPRK abandon all its nuclear weapons and any other weapons of mass destruction as well as ballistic missile programs in accordance with all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. They expressed their serious concerns over and the need to address together the DPRK’s cryptocurrency thefts. They called on DPRK to resolve the abductions issue immediately.

They denounced the brutal repression of the people of Myanmar by the military regime and called for an end to all violence and for unhindered humanitarian access.

Building stability and resilience in Haiti and Venezuela

G7 members strongly denounced the ongoing horrifying violence that continues to be perpetrated by gangs in Haiti in their efforts to seize control of the government. They reaffirmed their commitment to helping the Haitian people restore democracy, security and stability, including through support to the Haitian National Police and Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission and an increased role for the UN. They expressed support for Haitian authorities’ efforts to create a specialized anti-corruption jurisdiction that complies with the highest international standards.

They reiterated their call for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela in line with the aspirations of the Venezuelan people who peacefully voted on July 28, 2024, for change, the cessation of repression and arbitrary or unjust detentions of peaceful protestors including youth by Nicolas Maduro’s regime, as well as the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners. They also agreed Venezuelan naval vessels threatening Guyana’s commercial vessels is unacceptable and an infringement of Guyana’s internationally recognized sovereign rights. They reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations as an enduring value.

Supporting lasting peace in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

G7 members unequivocally denounced the ongoing fighting and atrocities in Sudan, including sexual violence against women and girls, which have led to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and the spread of famine. They called for the warring parties to protect civilians, cease hostilities, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access, and urged external actors to end their support fueling the conflict.

They condemned the Rwanda-backed M23 offensive in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the resulting violence, displacement and grave human rights and international humanitarian law violations. This offensive constitutes a flagrant disregard of the territorial integrity of the DRC. They reiterated their call for M23 and the Rwanda Defense Force to withdraw from all controlled areas. They urged all parties to support the mediation led by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, to promote accountability for human rights abuses by all armed actors, including M23 and the FDLR, and to commit to a peaceful and negotiated resolution of the conflict, including the meaningful participation of women and youth.

Strengthening sanctions and countering hybrid warfare and sabotage

G7 members welcomed efforts to strengthen the Sanctions Working Group focused on listings and enforcement, and discussions on the establishment of a Hybrid Warfare and Sabotage Working Group, and of a Latin America Working Group.

