Rennell-Bellona Constituency Utilises CDF To Maintain Tigoa’s Dilapidated Road

Construction works of the 16-kilometer stretch of the Tigoa’s road from Lughu to Lake Tegano. Source: MRD Media

A vital construction work to maintain the deteriorated 16-kilometer stretch of the Tigoa’s road from Lughu to Lake Tegano is now underway.

The Rennell-Bellona Constituency Office (RBCO) is supporting the road maintenance project with funding from the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) 2024 allocation.

The state of this road section has worsened and neglected over the years, making traveling unpleasant, time-consuming and unsafe.

The road works commenced last month. A private construction firm is carrying out the road maintenance work with experienced heavy machinery operators and local workers engaged and supported by the constituency office.

“This essential work addresses years of negligence, providing much-needed improvements to road conditions,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Stewart Baiabe who spoke on behalf of the constituency office said.

“It is the continuous commitment of the constituency office under the leadership of Honourable Member of Parliament Tuhaika John Junior to support development that can benefit everyone,” Mr Baiabe said. The road was in its worst state when MP Tuhaika stepped in to fund the upgrade work with funding support from the CDF.

“The constituency office remains committed to using funds from the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) for ongoing basic maintenance to ensure road safety, enhance service delivery, and facilitate ease of access for all constituents and visitors.

“These efforts also aim to support key sectors such as tourism, fostering development and accessibility across the constituency and the province,” CDO Baiabe highlighted.

The constituency office expressed profound gratitude to the stakeholders and those who supported and offered their resources to use to the work.

The constituency office also extends its appreciation to the communities for their patience and support of the project as work continues and to deliver long-term benefits for everyone.

Other projects that the constituency continues to support include income-generating projects, community infrastructure projects under various sectors such as education, health and community water and sanitation projects to name a few.

RBCO is committed to its mandated responsibility and that is to serve its constituents.

CDF is a national programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

It is implemented through the 50 constituencies in the country purposely to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of Solomon Islanders.

© Scoop Media

