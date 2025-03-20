Pacific Applauded For Visionary Actions In The Aviation Field At Third Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (Ramm3)

SUVA, 20 MARCH 2025 – The Pacific region was recognised for its visionary strategies and actions by the International Civil Aviation Organisation Regional Director of Asia and Pacific, Mr Tao Ma at the Third Regional Aviation Ministers (RAMM3) meeting today.

While opening the meeting, he said “It is encouraging to note that considerable effort in the civil aviation field has been initiated from within the region through important high-level forums such as this event, and through the launching of visionary strategies such as the Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy.”

“We are greatly encouraged by the Aviation Strategy, and particularly by the well-defined outcome statements documented under the strategic goal of Regional Connectivity and its two priority streams of Aviation Safety and Security and Harmonised Regulatory Systems, that will help to drive improvement in Pacific regional aviation safety and security performance towards parity with the rest of the world.”

Despite the challenges in infrastructure, limited financial and human resources, remoteness and costly airfares to and from the Pacific, the region strives to create an environment that is safe, secure and has a sustainable aviation system.

To date, the region has endorsed the Pacific Islands Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty, Regional Pacific Aviation Strategy, the Framework for Aviation in the Pacific the Port Moresby Declaration and at today’s meeting, the Ministers for Aviation endorsed the Pacific Regional Engagement Framework and the Pacific Regional Aviation Action Plan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading As host of the Third Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM3), Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr. Viliame Gavoka reminded delegates that “Aviation is the backbone of connectivity in our region—linking our people, businesses, and communities. It is the bridge that connects our islands to the global economy, facilitates trade and tourism, and ensures vital services reach even our most remote communities.”

He said “As we navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities in the aviation sector, RAMM3 serves as a crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and collective decision-making. Our discussions over the next two days will shape the future of aviation in the Pacific and strengthen our regional partnerships.

In his opening remarks, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Secretary General, Baron Waqa said “In 2022, Pacific Forum leaders endorsed and launched the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent which sets the foundations for us to rethink and reconsider how we can work together better as one region to advance our collective efforts.”

“I am heartened by the fact that the Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy aligns with and informs your sectoral contributions to our regionalism vision. But as we all recognise, strategies and policies are just ideas and unless we drive and institutionalise its implementation, these remain as they are – just ideas,” he added.

He emphasised the need to “actively engage on enhancing regional collaboration in the aviation sector to improve affordability and access, particularly for our Smaller Island States. Aviation plays a crucial enabling role as a driver for many of our economies and regional priorities, and it is in a forum such as this, that you can truly shape the future of this sector.”

The Third Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM3) brought together several Ministers for Aviation from the Pacific, a range of stakeholders from regional and international organisations as well as the private sector to discuss issues of relevance for the development of the aviation and transport industry. The first face-to-face high level regional meeting in aviation concludes tomorrow.

ABOUT PACIFIC AVIATION SAFETY OFFICE (PASO)

The Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO) is an international organisation providing regulatory aviation safety and security oversight across the Pacific Region. PASO was created as a result of a Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting in 1998, where Forum Ministers recognized the need to continually improve their aviation safety oversight regulations in line with the ICAO oversight programme. The governments of Member States ratified the Pacific Islands Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty (PICASST) to create PASO on 11 June 2005. PASO is a member of the Council of Regional Organizations in the Pacific (CROP). PASO is headquartered in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

