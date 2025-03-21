Free Societies Are Good For Business Says UN Rights Chief, Wrapping Up Visit To Kyrgyzstan

By Vibhu Mishra

20 March 2025

Speaking in the capital Bishkek, Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights acknowledged the country’s recent economic growth but cautioned that narrowing space for civil society and press freedom could undermine progress.

“For societies to thrive, they need to be rooted in human rights, non-discrimination and the rule of law. This also reassures investors,” he said.

“An enabling environment, built on solid foundations of good governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law, is good for business,” he added.

Mr. Türk was on a two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which he met top officials, including President Sadyr Zhaparov. He also held meetings with civil society representatives as well as media representatives.

Kyrgyzstan at an inflection point

The UN rights chief also highlighted that the country is at an “inflection point”, where recent legal and political developments threaten to undermine gains.

He pointed to increasing restrictions on civil society, the criminal prosecution of journalists and activists.

“We are seeing worrying signs of undue restrictions on civil society and independent journalism, creating a climate of increasing fear and self-censorship,” he said, stressing also the need to guarantee independence of the judiciary.

“Judges [must] not feel political pressure in carrying out their essential work,” he said.

Encourage dialogue

Government restrictions on peaceful assembly – in place since 2022 – is also of concern, Mr. Türk said, noting ongoing discussions over lifting the blanket ban.

He urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive review of legislation affecting fundamental rights and freedoms, ensuring that Kyrgyzstan aligns with its international human rights obligations.

“This could be part of the very welcome process of developing a National Action Plan for Human Rights and should be carried out with the meaningful participation of civil society, including academics, as well as various parts of the Government,” he said.

Positive steps

Mr. Türk also acknowledged recent positive steps in the country, including the withdrawal of a draft media law that was found to be inconsistent with human rights standards.

He urged the Government to follow this model of stakeholder engagement in reviewing other laws.

“There should be zero tolerance for harassment and intimidation of independent lawyers, journalists, bloggers and human rights defenders,” he stressed.

Environment action

The High Commissioner also highlighted the urgent need for environmental action, particularly to tackle air pollution in Bishkek, which ranks among the most polluted world cities – especially in winter.

He called on the Government to strengthen air quality legislation and ensure public participation in environmental impact assessments, especially in extractive activities.

“Breathing clean air is a key element of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” he said.

