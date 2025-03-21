Georgia Civil Rights Organizations And Leaders Condemn Bills Furthering White Nationalist Agenda

On Wednesday March 19, a coalition of Georgia civil rights organizations including CAIR-Georgia, Asian Americans Advancing Justice- Atlanta, Project South, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR), and community leaders, today held a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol, to shed light on the targeted attacks against civil rights and social justice movements through racist, anti-dissent, and anti-Palestine bills stemming from Project Esther and Project 2025 this Georgia legislative session.

The organizations remarked that these bills further the white nationalist agenda of the Heritage Foundation by deploying false claims of antisemitism, violence, crime and terrorism against communities. The groups alleged these bills also increase surveillance and target student protestors and immigrant communities, leading to increased political repression.

Murtaza Khwaja, Executive Director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta remarked, "The government has a long, shameful history of weaponizing national security to justify seizing power and stripping Asian American communities of their rights. Scapegoating individuals because of their nationality was wrong during the unjust internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, wrong during the targeting of Muslims, Arabs, and South Asians after 9/11, and is wrong now. Individuals should feel free to speak, gather, and exist without fear of government punishment or retaliation, no matter if they were born here or have made America their home."

Adelina Nicholls, Executive Director, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR) stated, “In less than two months, we’ve seen the injustices felt by communities in Georgia and nationwide simply for being different. As an organization dedicated to empowering Latino immigrant communities, we reject all racist and harmful legislation that attempts to silence any and all communities, including Muslim, Immigrant, Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

Being different is no excuse for being a target. Our communities deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Alongside allies, we will continue to shed a light on the inequality brought on by a nationalist agenda and work toward change.”

Azka Mahmood, Executive Director, CAIR-Georgia said, “We stand here to warn our elected officials that we are aware of their nefarious intentions and we are watching their actions. Today, the white nationalist project is targeting pro-Palestine advocacy, Muslim and immigrant communities and their allies…Tomorrow these policies will be used to silence any dissent, any opposition to administrations.”

Juilee Shivalker, Staff Attorney, Project South stated, "Legislators are attempting to criminalize students, organizers, and community groups through multiple bills that quash dissenting opinions and undermine free expression. Following the harsh crackdown on the Stop Cop City movement and repression of Palestinian student organizers, these anti-dissent bills will be used to further repress organizing in this state. Project South strongly opposes these harmful bills and will continue to protect our communities by advocating against them with our partners."

Rev. Keyanna Jones, Park Avenue Baptist Church and Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine member said, “Legislation should not be used as a bully whip to punish those who stand in opposition to a white nationalist agenda, ungirded by zionism. As Faith Leaders, we teach people that words have power, and that using their voices to peak against injustice is a righteous act. We will continue to stand against any assault on the first amendment and support those who continually uplift the oppressed Peoples of the world.”

Elijah Brawner, Emory student and community leader and activist commented, “Whether it’s 602, or another bill with the same function, we must stand with student protest and against the unfettered infringement on free speech by unelected and unaccountable officials.”

The coalition called on Georgians to oppose these bills and reject the advancements of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 and Project Esther.

CAIR-Georgia's mission is to protect civil rights, promote justice, empower American Muslims, and enhance the understanding of Islam.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI), and other marginalized communities in Georgia and the Southeast.

Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR) is a non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to educating and organizing Latino immigrant communities in Georgia to defend their civil and human rights. As the largest Latino organization in Georgia, GLAHR is deeply connected to the concerns of its immigrant communities.

Project South is a social justice organization engaged in community organizing and human rights advocacy. Our work is rooted in the legacies of the Southern Freedom Movement and Black Radical Traditions of the U.S. South. The Legal & Advocacy work area of Project South focuses on dismantling state repression and protecting and defending communities of color and immigrants, including Black, Brown, Muslim, Middle Eastern, and South Asian communities.

