Justice For All Issues Urgent Call To Prevent A Return To War In Bosnia And Herzegovina

19 March, 2025

Justice For All is raising the alarm over the worsening political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as Republika Srpska’s leader, Milorad Dodik, threatens the country’s stability with unconstitutional moves toward secession. With the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide approaching, the risk of renewed violence and ethnic cleansing in Bosnia has never been more real.

During the 1992-1995 war, over 100,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed, including 8,000 men and boys in the Srebrenica genocide. Today, approximately 80,000 Bosnian Muslims in Republika Srpska face increasing threats as nationalist leaders seek to erase history, deny genocide, and dismantle Bosnia’s multi-ethnic identity. The closure of the Srebrenica Memorial Centre—a sacred site for remembrance—marks an alarming escalation in efforts to rewrite history and suppress justice.

Milorad Dodik’s repeated defiance of Bosnia’s Constitutional Court and the Dayton Peace Agreement, his push for an unconstitutional new Republika Srpska constitution, and his ties to Russia and Serbia pose a direct threat to Bosnia’s territorial integrity. His secessionist ambitions and disregard for legal authority demand urgent international intervention.

Imam Saffet Catovic, Director of United Nations Operations for Justice For All and former Bosnian diplomat, emphasized:

“The international community must actively support investigating and prosecuting those who violate international law, including promoting hate speech, genocide denial, revisionism, and secessionist agendas—no exceptions. The world must honor Bosnia’s genocide victims by ensuring peace, justice, and accountability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Justice For All Calls for Immediate Action

Justice For All urges:

The UN Security Council to convene an emergency session to enforce the Dayton Agreement and prevent Republika Srpska’s secessionist agenda.

The United States to expand sanctions on Dodik and his allies, freeze assets, and reinforce NATO’s position on Bosnia’s sovereignty.

The European Union to increase EUFOR’s peacekeeping presence and strengthen deterrence against violence.

The international community to ensure the Srebrenica Memorial Centre remains open and protected, especially during the 30th anniversary year.

Support for legal accountability through Bosnian prosecutors, Interpol, and international courts to hold Dodik and his allies responsible for violating Bosnia’s legal order.

A Call for Moral Leadership

Justice For All played a crucial role during the Bosnian genocide by mobilizing the Bosnia Task Force, a coalition that pushed the U.S. government to act. Today, the organization renews its commitment to ensuring peace in Bosnia.

Imam Mujahid Malik, President of Justice For All, stated:

“The world cannot remain silent as Bosnia faces another looming crisis. The lessons of Srebrenica demand that we act now, before it is too late.”

Justice For All urges policymakers, human rights defenders, and global leaders to take decisive steps to prevent another humanitarian catastrophe in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

