A New Road Brings Hope To Wautogik Village In Papua New Guinea

19 March, 2025

Transport Infrastructure improvements, by EU-STREIT PNG Programme, enhance access and opportunity for 2,000 villagers in a remote Papua New Guinea rural community.

For generations, the people of Wautogik Village in Papua New Guinea’s East Sepik Province carried their dreams—and their crops—on their backs. A steep descending bush track was their only connection to the outside world. But today, thanks to a rehabilitated road supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, life there is changing.

Life Before the Road: A Struggle for Survival

Julius Yahapin, a 79-year-old retired teacher, vividly recalls the challenges. “To buy basic things, we walked down a steep track to the main highway. Mothers struggled carrying heavy loads, especially in the rain,” he says. Farmers like Julius grew coffee, cocoa, and coconuts, but selling them was a daunting task. “Women carried produce down the track, hoping buyers would come. Sometimes they waited days,” he explains. Without reliable vehicle access, even urgent situations were risky. “We carried the sick on stretchers down the same path,” adds Tony Nindim, a village leader and former councillor.

For Nancy Watia, a mother of three, selling vegetables in town meant tough journeys with limited supplies. “I could only carry so much that I can push on my back. I earned about PGK 100 each trip, needing to pay PGK 20 for round trip on PMV,” she remembers.

The Change Begins: A Path to Progress

In 2024, the Programme, rehabilitated the 7.8km Banak-Wautogik road, serving over 2,000 villagers. The upgrades—including gravel, 22 pipe culverts crossings/lines, 2 slab culverts, 1 reinforced concrete causeway, and a bridge—meant vehicles could finally reach the village, changing things a lot for the better.

“Now PMVs drive straight to our homes,” says Julius. Buyers arrive bi-weekly to purchase cocoa, saving farmers the exhausting journey. Tony

says farmers’ incomes have jumped 20-30% on average: “Before, carrying goods limited how much we could sell. Now we sell more.” And you can really see the difference in Nancy Watia’s story. She’s now bringing in PGK 150 per trip to the market, a big jump from the PGK 100 she used to make before the road was fixed.

“The main road works were completed in September 2024; however, critical drainage structures will be completed in May 2025. This intervention has had a significant impact by providing local communities with improved access to essential services, including health care centers, and access to nearby PMV for transporting agricultural products such as cocoa, vanilla, and coconut. A recent socio-economic impact study found that transportation costs for cocoa and vanilla have decreased by approximately 10%,” explained Mr Eav Kong, the ILO-STREIT Chief Technical Advisor.

Health, Hope, and New Businesses: A Brighter Future

The road has become a lifeline for the community. “Mothers in labour reach the health centre quicker. The sick get help in time,” Tony explains. A daily PMV service now connects villagers to Wewak town for trade, shopping, or healthcare.

Right after they fixed the road, a new store popped up in the village. It sells all the basics, so folks don't have to trek into town all the time. “With more income from crops, this store will grow,” Tony says. Families even dream of fish farming , plans now possible with reliable road access.

A Mother’s New Opportunity: Building a Dream

Nancy’s life transformed in another significant way: she joined the Road Maintenance Group (RMG), organized by ILO to keep the road maintained, ensuring its continued function and passability for years to come. This steady and unprecedented job opportunity allows Nancy to earn a consistent income for the first time. Since September 2024, she’s earned over PGK 4,000 kina. “Before RMG, I didn’t earn this kind of money. I bought solar lights for my home. Now I sew at night” she smiles. She’s saving to build a house—a dream she once thought impossible.

Looking Ahead: A Village Transformed

The community is filled with hope. Tony explains that the community is very happy now and hopeful for a better future, as villagers are coming up with many new ideas for change. Julius adds, “I’ve seen this village without a road. Now, with it, our future is bright.”

For Wautogik, the road isn’t just gravel and bridges—it’s a path to better business opportunities, health, and the realization of long-held dreams. As Nancy puts it, they are no longer limited by what they can carry; they can build something now.

About the EU-STREIT PNG Programme

The EU-STREIT PNG, being implemented as a United Nations Joint Programme by FAO, ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP, is the European Union's largest grant-funded initiative in the country. It focuses on boosting sustainable and inclusive economic development in rural areas. This is achieved by FAO’s support in enhancing economic returns and opportunities within cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries value chains. Additionally, the Programme strengthens and improves the efficiency of value chain enablers, including access to ICT by ITU and digital financial services by UNCDF. ILO also supports the development of sustainable, climate-resilient roads and other transport infrastructures while UNDP provides renewable energy solutions. The Programme benefits two provinces: East Sepik and West Sepik.

