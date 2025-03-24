CAPHRA Condemns WHO's Double Standard On Funding Secrecy And Consumer Exclusion

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today condemned the World Health Organisation (WHO) for dismissing scrutiny of its funding as "misinformation" while enabling billionaire philanthropies to disproportionately influence global tobacco policy. This exclusionary approach undermines the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which systematically bars consumer advocates from its closed-door Conference of Parties (COP) meetings.

"The WHO's hypocrisy is staggering: it attacks critics as purveyors of 'misinformation' while allowing private donors like the Gates Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies to steer its agenda," said Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA Executive Coordinator.

Research by Euronews confirms the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is WHO's second-largest donor, contributing 12% of its total budget. Meanwhile, Bloomberg Philanthropies has funded anti-harm reduction campaigns in Asia-Pacific nations, including the Philippines and India.

The FCTC COP meetings operate under unprecedented secrecy compared to other UN conventions. No consumer group representing smokers or ex-smokers has ever been granted observer status, violating the WHO's own guidelines for civil society engagement. A 2023 WHO Western Pacific Office report emphasised that "meaningful engagement of civil society" is critical to tobacco control—a principle ignored by the FCTC.

Internal documents reveal the FCTC Secretariat controls all COP agendas and materials, with Bloomberg-funded NGOs often drafting policy recommendations for low-income countries. This creates an echo chamber that excludes scientific evidence supporting safer nicotine alternatives.

"When billionaires dictate policy while the WHO silences consumer voices, public health becomes secondary to ideology," Loucas stated.

"The FCTC's failure is undeniable—global smoking rates remain unchanged since 2000, with 1.1 billion smokers worldwide. We demand the WHO FCTC grant observer status to consumer groups at COP11, host open consultations with civil society during proceedings, and implement UN human rights oversight for tobacco control policies. Accountability and inclusion are non-negotiable. The WHO must prioritise science over dogma to save lives," Loucas said.

