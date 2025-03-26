Church Community Hall Rennovations Given The Green Light

RAROTONGA, COOK ISLANDS, 25 March 2025. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), together with Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) confirms the Ngatangiia Cook Islands Christian Church (CICC) Ekalesia – Sunday School Hall has been approved for remediation funding under the Rarotonga Safety Shelters Programme (RSSP).

Following the announcement of the launch of the RSSP in December 2024, communities around Rarotonga have actively engaged with CIIC to learn more. The RSSP programme established in 2021, is to support remediation works to community/public buildings designated or identified as suitable cyclone shelters. Through collaborative efforts and careful management, the programme aims to ensure that a significant portion of Rarotonga's population has access to safe shelters during emergencies. The programme represents a crucial step towards enhancing community resilience to cyclones and other disasters. In earlier studies, a total of 19 Community Halls were identified as potential safety shelters in Rarotonga, the Ngatangiia CICC Ekalesia – Sunday School Hall is one of the eligible Halls.

Mr. John Strickland, Director of EMCI says “We are dedicated to enhancing the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors to the Cook Islands by ensuring the availability of emergency shelters that meet the highest standards, particularly for cyclone preparedness and the needs of persons with disabilities. In partnership with our local communities, we are actively exploring the use of various institutional buildings, including educational and government-owned facilities, to serve as shelters that are fully equipped to withstand extreme weather conditions. These shelters will be designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can also seek refuge and receive the support they need during emergencies. The Rarotonga program is currently underway, and we are also focused on assessing the shelter needs in the Pa Enua Islands as well”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The executive committee of the Ngatangiia CICC Ekalesia submitted a proposal to Government in 2024 to participate in the Rarotonga Safety Shelter Programme (RSSP). Their proposal detailed a delivery timeline, estimated costs, and renovation plans in order for the Hall to be able to withstand a Category 3 Cyclone and meet the Cook Islands Building Code 2019.

On 3 March 2025, Cabinet approved the Ngatangiia CICC Ekalesia – Sunday School Hall submission, granting NZ$100,000 of funding. The fund is in addition to the Church’s own funds committed to the renovations, as well as the Hall itself which is currently valued at NZ$300,000. The Deed of Funding between CIIC and Ngatangiia CICC Ekalesia is currently being finalised.

The Church’s application was spearheaded by the Ngatangiia CICC Ekalesia executive team, Mr Ioteva Kirikava, Secretary, and Mr Keta Williams, Treasurer, with support from Mr Atatoa Hermann and Ngatangiia Disaster Risk Management Committee Chair Mr Ina Tararo. The project launches with the blessing of the Orometua O Te Oire Reverend Haraveikore William, and endorsement from the Cook Islands Christian Church Executive Committees’ General Secretary, Mr Ken Ben.

Mr. Tukaka Ama, Member of Parliament for Ngatangiia says “renovating the Ngatangiia CICC Ekalesia Sunday School Hall is a testament to the strength of our communities and the importance of working together to protect our people. This Hall is more than just a building; it’s a place where our families gather, where our children learn, and where we come together in times of need. By supporting this project, we’re not just investing in bricks and mortar, but in the heart of our community – a safe haven for those who need it most during emergencies. This is a commitment to the well-being of every Cook Islander, because when we strengthen our communities, we strengthen our Nation.”

All eligible community halls have been contacted by CIIC, any queries regarding the programme can be directed to ciic.rsspcoordinator@cookislands.gov.ck.

About the Rarotonga Safety Shelter Program

The Rarotonga Safety Shelter Program (RSSP) was established in 2021 to support remediation works to community/public buildings designated or identified as suitable cyclone shelters. Through collaborative efforts and careful management, the programme aims to ensure that a significant portion of Rarotonga's population has access to safe shelters during emergencies. The programme represents a crucial step towards enhancing community resilience to cyclones and other disasters.

About Emergency Management Cook Islands

Emergency Management Cook Islands (EMCI) is a dedicated subsidiary division within the Cook Islands Office of the Prime Minister constituted with the management of the Disaster Risk Management Act 2007. EMCI is dedicated to protecting the community, environment, and cultural heritage by effectively managing and mitigating the impacts of natural and human caused emergencies (https://emci.gov.ck/)

About Cook Islands Investment Corporation

The Cook Islands Investment Corporation (CIIC) is a statutory incorporation of the Cook Islands Government. CIIC was established through the Cook Islands Investment Incorporation Act 1998, tasked with the management of Crown assets and interests within the Cook Islands, their vision is “quality assets that serves the Cook Islands people”. (https://www.ciic.gov.ck/)

About the Office of the Prime Minister

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is a Central agency that supports the Prime Minister and Cabinet. OPM deliver core government functions for Public Sector and coordinate governance activities across agencies, their vision “a well governed, resilient and secure Cook Islands”. (https://www.pmoffice.gov.ck/)

About the Cook Islands

The Cook Islands is a self-governing democracy comprising 15 islands in the South Pacific of c. 15,000 people operating in free association with New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

