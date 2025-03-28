Sudan War: Displacement Figures Fall For First Time

However, the country remains in the grip of one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions facing famine, disease and insecurity.

IOM data shows that between December last year and March, displacement fell by 2.4 per cent – with nearly 400,000 people returning to their places of origin in Aj Jazirah, Sennar and Khartoum states.

While the decrease signals a hopeful shift, it does not necessarily indicate improved conditions, IOM said.

Many are heading back to towns and villages devastated by months of war, where food, shelter and basic services are virtually non-existent.

Conditions not yet in place

Mohamed Refaat, who heads IOM’s country team in Sudan, warned that while many people are eager to return home, “the conditions for safe and sustainable return and integration are not yet in place.”

“Basic services including healthcare, protection, education, and food are scarce, and the lack of functional infrastructure and financial capacity will make it difficult for families to rebuild their lives.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Fewer than a quarter of health facilities in the worst-affected areas remain functional – the rest have been destroyed, severely damaged or abandoned amid fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their affiliated militias.

More than 30.4 million people – over half of Sudan’s population – require urgent assistance, according to the UN relief coordination office (OCHA).

Food insecurity is at catastrophic levels, with 24.6 million people facing acute hunger. Famine has already been confirmed in parts of North Darfur and the Nuba Mountains, and similar conditions are expected to spread in the coming months.

Across Sudan, there are an estimated 11.3 million IDPs – one of the largest displacement crises in the world, while nearly four million have fled to neighbouring countries – primarily Egypt, South Sudan and Chad.

Situation in Khartoum

Meanwhile in Khartoum, OCHA is closely monitoring the latest shifts in control within the city, amid alarming reports of reprisals by armed groups against civilians, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Sudan’s army retook the capital on Wednesday and reportedly drove RSF troops south.

Mr. Dujarric reiterated that civilians must never be targeted and called on all parties to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

“Serious violations must be investigated, with perpetrators held to account,” he said.

Rise in sexual violence

Women and children remain particularly vulnerable across the country, with UN agencies reporting an alarming rise in conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls.

Over half of all displaced persons are children, and nearly four million children under five – along with pregnant and breastfeeding women – are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Grave violations against children have also surged with an 83 per cent increase in child casualties since January, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, more than 17 million children are out of school, as the conflict has disrupted the education system nationwide.

Funding shortages

Amid staggering needs, the response from humanitarian agencies has been severely hampered by a drastic funding shortfall.

As of 26 March, only about $276 million (6.6 per cent) of the $4.2 billion required for the overall humanitarian response has been received.

Similarly, IOM’s Sudan response plan which aims to assist 1.7 million people, is only six per cent funded.

“Nearly two years of relentless conflict in Sudan have inflicted immense suffering, triggering the world’s largest and most devastating humanitarian crisis,” Mr. Refaat warned.

“Recent cuts in international humanitarian aid budgets are compounding the crisis and deepening the suffering.”

© Scoop Media

