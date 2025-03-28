DR Congo: Record Numbers Face Acute Or Emergency Hunger

27 March 2025

The situation represents one of the world’s worst food crises, according to the UN-partnered Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) platform.

“The humanitarian situation in the DRC is deteriorating at an alarming rate. Families who were already struggling to feed themselves are now facing an even harsher reality,” said Eric Perdison, WFP’s Regional Director for Southern Africa and ad interim WFP DRC Country Director.

On a scale of one to five – where five indicates famine – 3.9 million people in DRC are classified as IPC Phase 4, which indicates “emergency” levels of hunger - and a 23.8 million are enduring Phase 3 “crisis” levels.

Chaos in the east

The situation is worst in the conflict-affected eastern provinces of DRC – North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika – where families have lost access to their livestock and livelihoods.

Rebels from the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group have wrested control of the main cities of Goma and Bukavu since the year began, amid continued fighting, economic collapse and continuing efforts by regional mediators to agree ceasefire terms.

Mapping shows that the outbreak of violence in December in eastern DRC led by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has pushed an additional 2.5 million people into acute food insecurity.

Situation worse for those uprooted

“Internally displaced people escaping violence remain among the most vulnerable, bearing the brunt of the worsening food crisis,” said the UN World Food Programme (WFP), in a joint statement with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

They are just two of the UN agencies committed to helping the most vulnerable communities in the war-torn east by providing life-saving food and nutrition assistance and strengthening resilience.

These include tens of thousands of people uprooted by M23 rebels from camps in North Kivu - and in particular six sites around Goma – and the territories of Kalehe and Uvira in South Kivu in February 2025, amid intensified conflict.

“All IDP sites in North Kivu, particularly in the Goma region, are now completely empty,” the IPC said, adding that of the 3.7 million internally displaced people formerly based in camps in eastern DRC, more than 2.2 million are in “crisis” and 738,000 face “emergency” levels of hunger.

In total, the DRC has more than 7.8 million displaced people, most live with host families in eastern regions.

“We have resumed operations in parts of North and South Kivu, and we are committed to do more to support those at risk, but we urgently need more resources,” WFP’s Mr. Perdison said.

“Armed clashes continue to disrupt food production and trade routes, while humanitarian access remains limited, as security risks hinder the ability to deliver essential assistance,” WFP added.

Inflationary pressures

The sharp depreciation of the Congolese franc, shuttered banks and lost incomes have also made it increasingly difficult for families to afford even the basics.

At the same time, inflation and disrupted supply chains have contributed to a rise in food prices. The price of basic foods such as maize flour, palm oil and cassava flour have increased by up to 37 per cent compared to pre-crisis levels in December 2024.

To date this year, 464,000 people have received WFP food, cash for food, and nutrition treatment in accessible areas of eastern DRC; WFP has managed to reach 237,000 people in Bunia alone.

Beyond emergency food assistance in eastern DRC, FAO and WFP have invested in skills-based training in North and South Kivu to help communities improve their long-term food security.

“The current situation is dire for the population, as harvests are lost, food prices soar, millions of people face acute food insecurity and are increasingly vulnerable,” said Athman Mravili, FAO Representative ad interim.

Urgent appeal

To help WFP reach 6.4 million people in DRC with food and nutrition assistance – and invest in long-term solutions – the UN agency needs $399 million to sustain operations amid growing humanitarian needs over the next six months.

“WFP and FAO call on the international community to step up funding and humanitarian access to prevent a full-scale catastrophe,” they said.

