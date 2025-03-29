Myanmar Earthquake A Further Blow For Millions Of Children

Collapsed buildings in Mandalay Region, central Myanmar, reveals the devastating impact of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck at 1:00 PM on 28 March 2025 | © UNICEF/UNI770507/anonymous

UNICEF teams are on the ground assessing damage and preparing to assist in emergency response efforts after a magnitude 7.7.earthquake struck central Myanmar around 1:00 p.m. on March 28, 2025.

Initial reports show severe damage to buildings and roads in Sagaing as well as in Nay Pyi Daw and Mandalay, urban centres that are home to hundreds of thousands of children. Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, is among the hardest-hit areas, with widespread destruction and urgent humanitarian needs.

The earthquake is the latest blow to a country already struggling with escalating conflict and climate shocks. Millions of children were already living in fear and conflict, facing displacement and deepening poverty.

UNICEF and partners are reaching children in need with lifesaving services despite these significant challenges — but critically low funding remains a major issue. Funds are desperately needed to continue critical support for nutrition, emergency healthcare assistance, immunisation and clean drinking water.

UNICEF Aotearoa Director of Communications Tania Sawicki Mead says that prior to the earthquake, UNICEF had already estimated that in 2025, 19.9 million people, including 6.3 million children, would require humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

"We are calling for donors and supporters to help us in this critical time of need as we work to support devastated children and their families in Myanmar. Now, more than ever, they need us," she said.

UNICEF Aotearoa has an appeal here: https://www.unicef.org.nz/appeals/kids-in-greatest-need

On a visit to Myanmar in mid-November 2024, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban said UNICEF would continue to highlight the increasing needs of children and call for stronger international engagement to support them and their families.

"We urgently call on the international community to step up its support — through funding, advocacy and solidarity — to prevent further suffering," he said.

