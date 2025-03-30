Tearfund Responds To Devastating Earthquake In Myanmar With Urgent Appeal

Auckland, N.Z. – March 29, 2025 – Tearfund is responding to the unfolding humanitarian emergency following the 7.7- magnitude earthquake which struck Myanmar and surrounding regions on 28 March 2025.

Entire communities as reduced to rubble, and early reports are of thousands injured or displaced, seeking safety in makeshift shelters with no access to clean water, food, or medical care. The risk of disease and malnutrition is rising rapidly.

Tearfund CEO Ian McInnes says, “Our partners on the ground in Myanmar are accessing the widespread damage and are responding.”

“Having worked in earthquake training in Myanmar myself, I know how crucial it is to stand up an immediate response. The devastation from the earthquake looks to be significant, with an enormous impact on a country already in a fragile state. This is a catastrophe for the people of Myanmar.”

Tearfund’s appealing to New Zealanders to join this immediate response by donating to provide essential items, to be distributed by our trusted partners working in Myanmar. Donate at Tearfund.org.nz

For more information, please visit www.tearfund.org.nz

About Tearfund

Tearfund NZ is a faith-based aid and development organisation, advocating against injustice and poverty, serving under-resourced and marginalised communities across the Pacific, Africa, Asia, and South America in:

Disaster and Conflict: working to restore hope and peace during crisis, providing immediate aid and engaging in prevention and rebuilding efforts through partners on the ground.

Modern Slavery: protecting people vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation, combating it with an end-to-end strategy and industry-leading partnerships.

Farming and Enterprise: collaborating with farmers and entrepreneurs in low-income communities, empowering them to build sustainable capacity and create lasting change that lifts communities out of poverty.

Child Development: offering children a hope more powerful than poverty through child sponsorship, education and programme support delivered through local churches in low-income countries.

www.tearfund.org.nz

