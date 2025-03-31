Global NGOs Call On International Maritime Org To Reject Biofuels And Commit To Truly Clean Energy

LONDON / UTRECHT, 31 March 2025 – As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) prepares to finalize negotiations (31 March - 1 April ISWG-GHG-19, 7 - 11 April MEPC83) on key measures for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in international shipping, environmental and Indigenous rights groups are sounding the alarm over the potential inclusion of biofuels in the sector’s decarbonization strategy. Biofuelwatch, the Global Forest Coalition (GFC), and AbibiNsroma Foundation are calling on the IMO and its 176 Member States to exclude biofuels from its Global Fuel Standard and instead commit to truly clean energy alternatives and demand reduction measures.

“Biofuels have no place in any policy designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in shipping or in other forms of transport,” said Almuth Ernsting of the NGO Biofuelwatch. “Any new demand for biofuels, regardless of the feedstock, either directly or indirectly increases the demand for land. This can only come from pushing the agricultural frontier into forests and other natural ecosystems, or from reducing food production, thereby pushing up food prices. Existing biofuel demand is far beyond what can possibly be met from genuine wastes and residues.”

Biofuels: A Dangerous Distraction

Biofuels derived from crops such as palm oil and soy are major drivers of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and human rights violations. The large-scale production of these fuels displaces Indigenous Peoples, disrupts ecosystems, and threatens global food security. So-called “second-generation” biofuels, produced from waste materials and residues, are neither scalable nor available in sufficient quantities to meet the shipping industry’s demands.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The development and production of bioenergy, especially biomass and biodiesel from palm oil, have already caused devastating environmental and social disasters in Indonesia,” said Safrudin Mahendra, Director of Yayasan Insan Hutan Indonesia (YIHUI). “Widespread deforestation, biodiversity loss, and the violation of Indigenous Peoples’ rights are direct consequences of biofuel expansion. Instead of exacerbating the climate crisis, the IMO must focus on sustainable energy solutions that respect both people and the planet.”

Biofuels Prolong the Fossil Fuel Era

Rather than expediting the transition away from fossil fuels, biofuels actually prolong the life of stranded fossil fuel assets like refineries. Retrofitting refineries for biofuel production requires massive investments, diverting critical funds away from genuinely clean energy solutions.

“The promotion of biofuels is a dangerous distraction from real climate action,” said Oli Munnion, Forests and Climate Change Campaign Coordinator at the Global Forest Coalition. “We cannot afford to waste time and resources on fuels that still contribute to emissions and environmental destruction. The IMO must instead prioritize wind-assisted propulsion, electrification, and other genuinely clean energy sources.”

Fraud in the Biofuel Industry

Reports, including one by CE Delft, highlight how the price of UCO has for years exceeded that of virgin palm oil, creating strong incentives for fraud, especially in export regions like Southeast Asia. A recent report by the Environmental Investigations Agency presents evidence of large quantities of palm oil entering the EU mislabelled not just as Used Cooking Oil but also as another residue, Palm Oil Mill Effluent.

“We strongly oppose the promotion of biofuels in international shipping because it will expand deforestation in Aceh province,” said Yusmadi Yusuf, Director of the Aceh Wetland Foundation and Coordinator of the Coalition Save Land and Forests of Aceh (KSLHA). “Palm oil biodiesel legitimizes and accelerates rainforest destruction in protected areas. More than 60,000 hectares of peat forest in Rawa Tripa, Aceh, have already been converted into oil palm plantations, and the deforestation is ongoing.”

Conservation NGOs, Indigenous organizations, and even some shipping companies have already warned the IMO about the dangers of biofuels. Now, the organization must listen. The IMO has a responsibility to ensure that its climate policies do not cause further harm to forests, communities, and ecosystems worldwide. Including biofuels in its decarbonization strategy contradicts its own commitments to climate action and sustainability.

“Biofuels are a step backwards, not forward,” said Kenneth Nana Amoateng from AbibiNsroma Foundation, Ghana, “The IMO must reject false solutions and commit to a future powered by genuinely clean energy.”

As the IMO meets in the coming weeks, Biofuelwatch, the Global Forest Coalition, and AbibiNsroma Foundation urge Member States to take a stand against biofuels. A truly sustainable future for shipping depends on bold action—one that prioritizes solutions that do not sacrifice forests, communities, and global food security.

© Scoop Media

