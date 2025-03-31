Unlocking Opportunities: Trade Show Inspires Innovation For SAFE MSMEs

23 March 2025

For years, Fine Food Australia has continued to serve as a vital platform for networking, business growth, and knowledge sharing amongst food industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators from around the world, providing valuable insights into industry developments.

One of the largest and most influential trade events in the Southern Hemisphere, the annual event offers visitors a chance to explore a wide range of products, discover cutting-edge food technologies, attend workshops and demonstrations, and stay ahead of emerging trends.

Participants, from chefs and food producers to retailers and distributors, get opportunities to connect, collaborate, and discover opportunities that could shape the future of their businesses and the food sector.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – Farmboy (Fiji-based) and Kokonut Pacific Solomon Islands (KPSI) participated in last year’s event, experiencing firsthand the benefits of attending such an event.

The two are grant recipients under the European Union-funded Safe Agricultural Trade Facilitation through Economic Integration in the Pacific (SAFE Pacific) project implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC).

The event provided both MSMEs a platform to network with potential buyers, showcase and gather product feedback, and explore market opportunities.

KPSI Sales and Marketing Supervisor, Ms Trina Bugoro, said networking with international buyers was a major highlight, showing potential for global market expansion.

Showcasing a variety of products, including virgin coconut oil, dried cocoa beans, cocoa powder, and cocoa butter at the event, she said the reception was very positive, with many potential customers, especially bulk buyers visiting their stand, including chocolate makers and ice cream manufacturers who showed strong interest in their cocoa butter and coconut powder.

“Attending the Fine Food Melbourne Show was a great experience. The event helped us showcase the unique story and benefits of our products to a broader audience. Many people loved our products, and some gave us recommendations to explore the development of new products derived from our current offerings,” she said.

Ms Burogo said they have identified new markets that could be valuable for their business. They have also maintained their relationship with their main distributor, Kokonut Pacific Australia. This balance between tapping into new markets and nurturing existing partnerships will help expand their reach while ensuring a strong distribution foundation.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the support we received from the SAFE Pacific project and everyone involved in making our attendance at the Fine Food Melbourne Show possible. The event has opened doors for new opportunities and provided valuable insights that will help us continue to grow and contribute positively to the livelihoods of the communities we work with,” she shared.

Having been to tradeshows held in Sydney in previous years, Farmboy Fiji director Kamlesh Prasad shared that the event has been an invaluable platform for staying on top of industry trends.

Mr Prasad shared a key observation about the importance of packaging, noting that international businesses invest significantly in product presentation and design to attract customers.

He said while Fiji has excellent products, this is often overlooked because the packaging doesn't always reflect the quality of the packaged product.

SAFE Pacific supports small Pacific Island countries and territories to increase export capacity and improve economic growth. The project works closely with its MSME grantees, providing capacity-building support to enhance compliance with international standards, equipment, and training opportunities and facilitating participation at tradeshows, ultimately improving access to local and international markets. SAFE Pacific is implemented in the Cook Islands, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, PNG, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

