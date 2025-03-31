Aoke-Langalanga CDC Charts Path For Future Growth, Discuss Key Priorities In First Summit

Aoke-Langalanga Constituency (ALC), through its Constituency Development Committee (CDC), convened its first pivotal technical meeting in Auki last month (February 21st).

The meeting brought together all Village Development Committee (VDC) chairpersons and some constituents in the constituency to collectively chart and discuss key development opportunities, priorities, and planning for future progress, marking a significant step towards community development in the constituency.

The initial meeting, which also laid the groundwork for ALC’s comprehensive four-year development plan, ensured that local communities were at the heart of the decision-making processes.

Chaired by the Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) for ALC and Leader of Opposition Mathew Wale, the meeting was designed to:

• Engage VDC chairpersons in sharing insights and ideas to shape the constituency’s development aspirations.

• Develop a clear roadmap for implementing initiatives to drive progress in key areas such as infrastructure, education, health services, and economic empowerment.

• Align development efforts with the new Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023, ensuring that resources are utilized effectively and transparently to benefit the community.

Hon. Wale, providing the overall leadership in the development process, delivered a compelling address emphasizing the importance of adherence to the new CDF Act 2023.

He highlighted that the CDF Act is a critical tool for safeguarding the proper implementation of development funds, ensuring that they are used for their intended purposes.

“I urged all stakeholders to embrace the Act as a means to enhance accountability and achieve tangible outcomes for the constituency,” Hon. Wale said.

In terms of development priorities, participants engaged in robust discussions to identify the constituency’s most pressing development needs.

Key priorities include:

• Infrastructure Development – Improving roads, bridges, and public facilities to enhance connectivity and access to services.

• Education – Expanding access to quality education and training opportunities for youth and adults.

• Health Services – Strengthening healthcare facilities and services to improve community well-being.

• Economic Empowerment – Supporting local businesses and creating income-generating opportunities to boost the local economy.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between VDCs and the CDC in ensuring a unified approach to development.

Participants were also urged to share best practices and innovative ideas that could be adapted for their respective villages.

Hon. Wale said, “This spirit of cooperation is anticipated to drive more effective and sustainable development outcomes across the constituency.”

The CDC meeting, which was held at the Auki Women's Centre in Auki, marked a significant milestone in the constituency’s development journey.

The CDC, under the CDF Act 2023 Section 13 (4), is responsible for:

• The Coordination of the Constituency Development programs; and

• The consideration and approval of the annual budget of the constituency; and

• The general management of the Constituency Development Funds under the direct supervision of the Ministry in consultation with the Constituency Member of Parliament; and

• The coordination, monitoring, and supervision of the implementation of approved projects; and

• Developing the constituency development plan; and

• Public relations and community interactions.

Constituency Project Officer Benard Dakero added that by bringing together VDC chairpersons, the meeting created a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that the voices of local communities are central to the development planning process.

“The commitment to aligning with the new CDF Act will further enhance the transparency and effectiveness of development initiatives, paving the way for a prosperous and brighter future for constituents,” Mr Dakero said.

