Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan On The Forced Displacement Of Palestinians In Gaza

Geneva, 28 March 2025

We are deeply concerned about the shrinking space for civilians in Gaza who are being forcibly displaced by the Israeli army from large swaths of territory. Since the resumption of its military campaign on 18 March, the Israeli army has issued 10 mandatory “evacuation orders”, covering large areas across all governorates of the Gaza strip.

Of particular concern is northern Gaza, over half of which appears to be under such orders. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are reportedly trapped in Khan Younis and Rafah. Those who are displaced are not guaranteed safety. The Israeli army ordered the population from western Rafah to go to Al Mawasi, which has been reportedly bombarded.

These evacuations fail to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law. Israel is not taking any measures to provide accommodation for the evacuated population, nor ensure that these evacuations are conducted in satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition.

Civilians who have endured multiple displacement as a result of such orders are again faced with the stark choice of being displaced once more or staying and risking their lives and those of their loved ones. Since 18 March, at least 855 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army, and 1,869 were injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

We call on all parties to reach a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible. Israel must immediately end its blockade of humanitarian assistance and refrain from any acts amounting to forcible transfer of Gaza’s population. Forcible transfer is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes a crime under international law.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

