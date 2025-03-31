Armed Groups Install ‘Parallel Administration’ In DR Congo, Security Council Hears

That’s according to the head of the UN stabilization mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO), Bintou Keita, who briefed the Security Council in New York on Thursday over escalating violence and displacement in the country since M23 overran the key cities of Goma and Bukavu last month.

These armed groups are not only seizing territory, she explained, but also attempting to install “a parallel administration”, recently appointing a governor and two-vice governors in Bukavu as well as financial and mining officials in North Kivu.

The MONUSCO peacekeepers have been in DRC since 2010 with a mandate to protect civilians and strengthen the Congolese Government’s efforts to quell violence and insecurity at the hands of multiple armed groups in the east.

MONUSCO had proceeded, at DRC’s request, to withdraw its troops from South Kivu in June 2024 but Kinshasa reversed course, asking the Security Council to extend MONUSCO’s mandate through the end of 2025.

Despite best efforts, armed groups have made major recent gains, chiefly the March 23 Movement which defends the interests of Congolese Tutsi – many exiled from Rwanda – and benefits from the support of Rwandan forces, and the extremist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Rights violations

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ms. Keita described an alarming rise in human rights violations, including the summary execution of more than 100 civilians, forced child recruitment, abductions and cases of forced labour.

“Women and children remain the main victims,” she told the Council, noting a spike in sexual violence linked to mass displacement, conflict and the presence of escaped prisoners and new recruits in affected areas.

“Internally, displaced girls and boys are traumatised,” explained Charlotte Slente, from the Danish Refugee Council, also briefing Member States. “We have heard reports of girls engaging in survival sex,” she underscored.

Aid workers have documented rape cases involving girls as young as five, with nearly every child protection case involving sexual violence. From December 2024 to February 2025, 403 grave violations of children’s rights were verified.

In Ituri province – above North-Kivu – violence between CODECO and Zaïre armed groups has worsened, with civilians near mining zones and farmland bearing the brunt of the attacks.

Humanitarian aid hampered

The security situation has driven hundreds of thousands from their homes, with over 100,000 newly displaced since January in the city of Djugu in Ituri, alone.

However, humanitarian access remains severely constrained due to insecurity, roadblocks and the closure of key airports in Goma and Kavumu.

At the same time, the situation is being aggravated “in a global context of financial crisis”, Ms. Keita stressed. As of March, the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for the DR Congo was only 8.2 per cent funded.

Response and challenges

Despite these obstacles, MONUSCO continues to deliver on its mandate, she underlined, citing expanded patrols, civilian protection efforts and the facilitation of disarmament talks in Ituri.

These led to the surrender of over 2,200 fighters from the Zaïre group and the capture of weapons and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the deployment of a new Force Commander in North Kivu, has boosted coordination with Congolese forces. Still, MONUSCO faces movement restrictions imposed by M23 in and around Goma, including roadblocks and advance notice requirements.

Social cohesion at risk

Ms. Keita expressed deep concern over rising hate speech and ethnic targeting of Tutsi and Swahili-speaking Congolese, particularly as displaced populations move westward into DRC’s vast interior.

She called on the Government to adopt legislation to counter tribalism, racism and xenophobia, and reaffirm the nation’s diversity.

Regional diplomacy: fragile transitions

Efforts toward a ceasefire and political solution have so far stalled despite regional and international pressure – including resolution 2773 and mediation efforts led by Angola under the leadership of the African Union.

M23’s advance disrupted transition talks between MONUSCO and Congolese authorities, especially in South Kivu, where Bukavu is under rebel control.

Ms. Keita explained that the efforts to plan the mission’s disengagement from North Kivu and Ituri are “compromised”, with several planning assumptions now obsolete.

Nevertheless, she reiterated MONUSCO’s commitment to a coordinated withdrawal process when possible.

Call to action

In closing, the UN Special Representative called on the council to take “concrete measures” against those responsible for grave rights violations and to renew efforts to ensure a political resolution.

“We must direct all our efforts towards securing an unconditional ceasefire,” she said.

© Scoop Media

