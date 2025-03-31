IOM & Japan Partner to Support Ukraine Refugees in Hungary

Budapest, Hungary – March 31, 2025 – The Government of Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine by providing USD 178,748 to the International Organization for Migration in Hungary. This funding will enable vulnerable refugees to access safe and dignified accommodation while also supporting their transition to independent housing, contributing to sustainable solutions.

More than 50% of Ukrainian refugees in Hungary continue to experience housing insecurity. Many rely on government assistance, employer-provided housing, or support from family and civil society to afford accommodation. Recent changes in state housing policies have further restricted access to subsidized housing, increasing the need for alternative housing solutions.

This current initiative focuses on two key areas:

ensuring essential shelter services and improving living conditions in collective accommodations.

Facilitating the transition to private housing through targeted assistance that fosters self-sufficiency.

“I am very pleased that the Government of Japan is supporting IOM’s efforts to address the humanitarian and housing needs of the most vulnerable refugees who have fled to Hungary as a result of the war in Ukraine,” highlighted H.E. Ms. Hikariko Ono, Ambassador of Japan to Hungary. “By working with IOM, we are ensuring that those in need have access to immediate, safe, and dignified accommodation while also receiving the necessary support to build self-sufficiency and transition to independent living.”

To address immediate needs, IOM Hungary will support collective shelters with essential services, including social work, mental health support, and child development programs. Living conditions will be improved through the provision of food and essential non-food items, ensuring adequate and dignified support for residents.

At the same time, the initiative will help refugees transition to private housing by providing rental assistance and essential household items. In addition, comprehensive case management will assist refugees in accessing basic services, securing stable employment, and building pathways toward long-term housing solutions.

“This project reflects our commitment to supporting vulnerable refugees from Ukraine as they rebuild their lives in Hungary,” said Dániel Bagaméri, Head of Office of IOM Hungary.

“By providing safe and dignified housing solutions and promoting self-reliance, we help families find stability and hope for the future.”

