Gaza: UN Relief Chief Demands ‘Answers And Justice’ Following Killings Of First Responders

31 March 2025

The clearly identified humanitarian workers from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Palestinian Civil Defence and the UN had been despatched to collect injured people on 23 March in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, when they came under fire from Israeli forces who were advancing in the area, said the UN aid coordination office’s (OCHA) top official in the Palestinian Occupied Territory in a detailed post on X.

Jonathan Whittall said that on the day of the attack, five ambulances, a fire truck – and a clearly marked UN vehicle which arrived following the initial assault – were all hit by Israeli fire, after which contact was lost with teams.

No access for days

“One survivor said Israeli forces had killed both of the crew in his ambulance. For days, OCHA coordinated to reach the site but our access was only granted five days later,” Mr. Whittall said.

When UN staff then travelled to the area they encountered hundreds of civilians fleeing under Israeli fire.

“We witnessed a woman shot in the back of the head. When a young man tried to retrieve her, he too was shot. We were able to recover her body using our UN vehicle,” he added.

‘Devastating scene’

He said aid workers we were finally able to reach the site on Sunday, discovering “a devastating scene: ambulances, the UN vehicle, and fire truck had been crushed and partially buried. After hours of digging, we recovered one body - a civil defence worker beneath his fire truck.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society – part of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies – expressed outrage on Sunday over the deaths, adding that a ninth staff member is still missing.

“These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people…They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked. They should have returned to their families: they did not,” said IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain.

Humanitarian law 'could not be clearer'

“Even in the most complex conflict zones, there are rules,” he added. “These rules of International Humanitarian Law could not clearer – civilians must be protected; humanitarians must be protected. Health services must be protected.”

The incident represents the most deadly attack on Red Crescent Red Cross workers since 2017.

Israeli forces said the emergency responders had been fired on after their vehicles “advanced suspiciously”, according to news reports, adding that a Hamas operative had been killed along with “eight other terrorists”.

The attack occurred following the collapse of the fragile two-month ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hamas militants on 18 March. On Monday, Israel issued a new mass evacuation order for the whole of the Rafah region.

‘This should never have happened’

OCHA’s Jonathan Whittall reiterated on Sunday that first responders should never be a target.

“Today, on the first day of Eid, we returned and recovered the buried bodies…They were killed in their uniforms. Driving their clearly marked vehicles. Wearing their gloves. On their way to save lives. This should never have happened.”

The UN Humanitarian Affairs chief, Tom Fletcher, on Monday send condolences to the families of all who had been killed

“They were killed by Israeli forces while trying to save lives. We demand answers and justice,” he said.

© Scoop Media

