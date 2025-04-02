Guterres Calls For Greater Equality And Inclusion As World Marks Autism Awareness Day

1 April 2025

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for renewed commitment to create a more equal and inclusive world in his message marking World Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday.

This year’s theme - Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - highlights the intersection between neurodiversity and global sustainability efforts.

The goal is to showcase how inclusive policies and practices can drive positive change for autistic individuals worldwide and contribute to making the SDGs a reality.

Isolation, stigma and inequality

“People with autism often experience isolation, stigma and inequality. They have been denied healthcare and education – especially during crises – and their legal capacity has been unrecognized and over-ridden,” the Secretary-General said.

“Such discrimination contravenes the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ commitment to leave no one behind. It must change,” he added.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, constitutes a diverse group of conditions related to development of the brain, according to a fact sheet by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Characteristics may be detected in early childhood, involving some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication, however diagnosis often does not occur until much later.

Vaccine link debunked

It is estimated that about 1 in 100 children worldwide has autism. Available scientific evidence suggests that there are probably many factors that make a child more likely to have autism, including environmental and genetic factors, WHO said.

The UN agency noted that extensive research over many years has demonstrated that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine does not cause autism.

“Studies that were interpreted as indicating any such link were flawed, and some of the authors had undeclared biases that influenced what they reported about their research,” the fact sheet said.

Furthermore, evidence also shows that other childhood vaccines do not increase risk.

Varied life experiences

The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time, WHO explained. While some can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.

Autism also often has an impact on education and employment opportunities, while families can face significant demands in providing care and support.

The Secretary-General stressed that governments must adopt legislation and policies that guarantee equality and promote the full participation of people with autism in society.

“We need inclusive health and education systems, work environments, and urban design – to ensure people with autism have equal opportunities to thrive,” he said.

“On World Autism Awareness Day, let us recommit to create a world where no person with autism is left behind,” his message concluded.

Commitment to diversity

Throughout its history, the UN has celebrated diversity and promoted the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, including learning differences and developmental disabilities.

For example, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which entered into force in 2008, reaffirms the fundamental principle of universal human rights for all.

That same year, the UN General Assembly – which brings together all 193 Member States – unanimously declared 2 April as World Autism Awareness Day to improve the quality of life of people with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

