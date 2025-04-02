Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On The Killing Of Gaza Humanitarian Workers By Israeli Army

Geneva, 1 April 2025

I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on 23 March resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza. The subsequent discovery of their bodies eight days later in Rafah, buried near their clearly marked destroyed vehicles, is deeply disturbing. This raises significant questions with regard to the conduct of the Israeli army during and in the aftermath of the incident.

Medical personnel and humanitarian and emergency workers must be protected by all parties to the conflict, as required by international humanitarian law. Such disappearances and killings raise serious concerns as tens of thousands of Palestinians need help while they are reportedly trapped in Tall Al-Sultan, Rafah, with the entire governorate under a displacement order.

Israel, as the occupying power, has the responsibility of protecting civilians and facilitating their access to basic lifesaving services, including healthcare. My Office has on several occasions raised concerns about the detention and killing of medical and emergency personnel in Gaza, who are working under extremely difficult conditions. Hundreds of them have been killed over the past 18 months.

The fate and whereabouts of the last member of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society who remains missing must be clarified. There must be an independent, prompt and thorough investigation into the incident and those responsible for any violation of international law must be held to account.

