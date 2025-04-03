Myanmar Quake: UN Calls For Urgent Protection For Vulnerable Women And Girls

As emergency aid trickles in, women and girls who were already vulnerable due to years of conflict, displacement and economic instability, now face even greater risks from gender-based violence and exploitation, according to a UN-led coalition responding to the crisis.

“Girls are particularly vulnerable, especially when separated from their families or living in overcrowded shelters without adequate privacy,” it warned, stressing the need for protection measures.

“With many caregivers injured or killed, urgent efforts are needed to identify, protect and reunify unaccompanied and separated children.”

The coalition, formally called the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group, is co-led by UN-Women and the UN reproductive health agency (UNFPA).

Reports of temporary ceasefire

News outlets are reporting on Wednesday that Myanmar’s military junta has announced a temporary ceasefire from 2 to 22 April to facilitate emergency relief and rescue operations.

This follows an earlier ceasefire declaration by armed groups opposing the junta earlier this week.

Myanmar remains engulfed in a deepening crisis since the Tatmadaw – as the military is known – overthrew the democratically elected government in 2021, imprisoning top leaders, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Pre-existing vulnerabilities

While estimates indicate that up to 20 million people may be affected by the earthquakes, women and girls – who already made up more than half of the 10 million people in urgent need of aid before the disaster – face mounting challenges.

More than 100,000 pregnant women have been caught up in the chaos across central Myanmar, with 12,250 expected to give birth in April.

The destruction of health facilities and damage to roads and bridges have cut off access to essential reproductive health services, endangering pregnant women and survivors of gender-based violence who rely on medical support.

“Prior to the earthquakes, women and girls in Myanmar were already facing significant mental health stress due to prolonged conflict, political instability, and economic challenges. The disaster has deepened this stress,” UN agencies added.

Prioritizing action

“Women, especially from crisis-affected communities, must be actively involved in designing and implementing assessments to ensure their priorities are reflected,” UN humanitarians underscored.

Women and girls need safe shelter, clean water, and enough food. Shelters should have locks, lights and private spaces. They need secure toilets and bathing areas, along with dignity kits and menstrual hygiene products.

Adequate lighting near water points and toilets can reduce the risk of gender-based violence, especially after dark, with agencies also stressing the need to involve women-led organizations in the response.

Many women-led NGOs “are on the ground and ready to provide support, drawing on their deep community ties and understanding of the context to effectively identify and respond to the specific needs of women and girls,” the UN agencies added.

Limited funding undermines relief

UN relief chief Tom Fletcher has issued an urgent appeal for increased funding to support the aid effort, warning that access to survivors is severely constrained.

While $5 million has been allocated from the UN Central Emergency Respond Fund (CERF) the response “has been hampered by a lack of funding”, he said on Tuesday, alongside disruptions to communications and transport networks.

“We are in contact with authorities on how the international community can do more. We must have unrestricted, safe access. All parties must uphold obligations to protect civilians,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has mobilized $12 million in emergency funding, which is being allocated to partners for cash and food assistance, non-food items, shelter, water, sanitation, debris removal and healthcare, including mental health support.

“We deliver assistance through our valued partners and are deeply grateful to our donors for their swift support, enabling this rapid response. We are prepared to scale up our support as the full extent of the damage becomes clear,” said Sara Netzer, UNOPS Director in Myanmar.

