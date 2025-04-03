Strengthening Maritime Safety In Kadavu: Boat Master Licence Training Empowers Coastal Communities

Participants proudly display their certificates and licenses following the training in Kavala, Kadavu (Photo/Supplied)

Kadavu, Fiji - Boat operators in Kadavu have taken part in a Boat Master Licence Training, an initiative designed to improve safety, compliance, and security at sea.

Supported by the Government of the United Kingdom, in collaboration with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) and UN Development Programme (UNDP), the training aligns with the Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki model (CVM-CMS) – a community policing, vanua, and multi-agency approach to crime prevention and maritime security.

The pilot project aims to strategically leverage the role of the Vanua in monitoring and reporting suspicious activities at sea. The CVM-CMS model involves effective and efficient collaboration between the coastal villages' Crime Prevention Committees, empowerment of the Turaga ni Koro in coordinating and facilitating initial actions and timely referral of agencies’ response-based information to responders as ‘Eyes and Ears’ at sea.

The training was delivered in two phases: the first held from 17 to 21 March at Nasegai, and the second from 24 to 28 March in Kavala, reaching participants from the tikina of Nabukelevu, Ravitaki, Sanima, Naceva, Tavuki, Yale, Nakasaleka, and Ono.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading In total, over 210 boat operators completed the training, with 40 percent being youth and 14 percent women – demonstrating a strong commitment to inclusive participation in maritime safety and community preparedness.

Speaking in Nasegai to graduates of the first week training, MSAF Chief Executive Officer, Joeli Cawaki said:

“For us in the maritime, our daily livelihood is at sea, which makes this training much more critical for you. This training ensures that you have the skills and knowledge to navigate safely, respond to emergencies, and uphold maritime regulations.

“You are also now part of the Fiji Seafarers family. I particularly congratulate our youths, as this marks the beginning of your journey as a seafarer and a custodian of our seas.”

Participants received hands-on and theoretical training in boat licencing, vessel registration, marine emergency response, maritime safety and security awareness, positioning them as frontline responders within their communities.

“By improving compliance and building local capacity, we are ensuring that communities in Kadavu are better prepared to manage risks at sea,” said UNDP Pacific Office Effective Governance Team Leader, Rustam Pulatov.

Josh Kemp, Counsellor at the UK High Commission, highlighted the importance of international cooperation in strengthening Fiji’s maritime security:

“The United Kingdom is proud to support this initiative, which not only enhances maritime safety but also fosters community resilience and engagement. By working together with Fijian authorities and local communities, we can create a more secure maritime environment that benefits everyone.”

At the end of each training week, participants were awarded their Boat Master Licences and certificates of completion, recognising their achievement and commitment to safe and responsible seafaring.

This initiative incorporates a whole-of-government approach to strengthening maritime security by involving Roko Tui Kadavu, Assistant Rokos, as well as the Provincial Administrator in fostering collaborative governance and coordination.

This training is part of broader efforts to strengthen maritime governance and enhance community level preparedness, contributing to safer, more resilient coastal communities across Kadavu and Fiji.

The Kadavu Provincial Council had agreed unanimously in 2024, to pilot the Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki model in the province.

The model was officially launched by Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka at the opening of the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting where he emphasised a whole-of-Fiji approach to tackling criminal and security threats arising on land and at sea, through integrated action by government departments, communities, and partner agencies.

