France Claims Victory At The 2025 World Butchers’ Challenge

[Paris, France. Tuesday 1 April 2025] – France has carved its name into history, taking home gold at the ninth World Butchers’ Challenge (WBC), held in Paris, France.

Officially hosted by Confédération Française de la Boucherie (CFBCT), the event saw France’ team of six master butchers demonstrate unparalleled craftsmanship, earning them the prestigious Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy at an awards ceremony held at the iconic Paradis Latin in Paris on Tuesday 1 April.

Germany secured silver, while Australia claimed bronze.

Head Judge David Lishman of Great Britain praised the champions: “France delivered a flawless performance, demonstrating precision, teamwork, and innovation in every aspect of their work. Beyond their technical excellence, they showed true passion for the craft.”

With just over three hours on the clock, each team transformed a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb, and five chickens into a visually stunning display of value-added cuts. Their expertise in carving, boning, and finishing was matched only by their creativity and innovation.

Rising Stars and Industry Leaders

Leading up to the main event, the prestigious World Champion Butcher Apprentice & Young Butcher competitions took place on Sunday, 30 March, where emerging talent took center stage.

Nolwenn Courau from France claimed the Young Butcher title, while Nino Candela from France was named the 2025 World Champion Butcher Apprentice.

The All Star Team, composed of the top six butchers from across all competing nations, was also announced, recognizing the best of the best:

Dirk Freyberger, GERMANY (Added Value) - CAPTAIN

Gianni Giardina, ITALY (Breaking/Boning)

Godefroy Piaton, FRANCE (Trimming/Slicing)

Katharina Bertl, GERMANY (Trimming/Slicing)

Brett Laws, AUSTRALIA (Added Value)

Paolo Desbois, FRANCE (Displaying/Garnishing)

Celebrating Product Excellence and Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond the main competition, several prestigious accolades were awarded to recognise outstanding craftsmanship and innovation in product development.

The winners of these awards were as follows:

WBC Devro’s World’s Best Beef Sausage – USA, Beef Bulgogi

WBC Devro’s World’s Best Pork Sausage – Germany, Ludwig’s Apple Onion Brats

WBC Van Hessen’s World’s Best Gourmet Sausage – USA, Green Chilli Sausage

WBC World’s Best Pork Product – SPAIN, Multicolour Skewers (Pinchos multicolour)

WBC World’s Best Lamb Product – NEW ZEALAND, Lamb cutlets (Te Wha Nota Cutlets)

WBC World’s Best Beef Product – BRAZIL, Meat Acordeon

WBC World’s Best Poultry Product – IRELAND, Chicken Italiano with pistachio, lemon pepper & parmesan cheese

The 2025 competition introduced a new accolade - the AG2R La Mondiale Corporate Social Responsibility Award - celebrating the team that best demonstrated sustainability and social responsibility in their performance. This prestigious award was given to both Spain and France tying for first place - in recognition of their outstanding sportsmanship, commitment to diversity, and dedication to health, safety, and environmental responsibility.

A Record-Breaking Event

The 2025 World Butchers’ Challenge broke new ground, with a record 14 nations competing and attracting over 6000 spectators - over the two day event - making it the largest event in WBC history. This year also saw the global expansion of its three events, welcoming new nations from five continents, including Indonesia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Spain.

The 2025 World Butchers’ Challenge also saw a record-breaking number of female competitors, with 19 women showcasing their skills across the World Butchers’ Challenge, World Champion Butcher Apprentice, and Young Butcher competitions.

A Historic Moment in Paris

This marks the first time the World Butchers’ Challenge has been hosted in France, with Paris providing an awe-inspiring backdrop for this international showcase of butchery talent.

For more details on the competition, including team bios and event history, visit worldbutcherschallenge.com.

The 2025 World Butchers’ Challenge is proudly sponsored by Friedr. Dick, Devro, Van Hessen, and Anago.

