Workers Must Not Pay The Price Of An Imposed Trade War

The ITUC is deeply concerned by the reckless trade measures announced by the Trump administration.

The new tariffs, revealed on 2 April, mark the beginning of a trade war that will cost jobs, drive up prices and have devastating consequences for workers and consumers worldwide.

International trade should advance social justice, support equitable economic development and create decent jobs with labour rights and living wages in countries around the world.

The ITUC has long pointed out that insufficiently regulated free trade and corporate profiteering have led to a race to the bottom in wages and working conditions. However, the US government’s use of tariffs as an aggressive political tool promotes national competition over international solidarity and threatens serious harm to workers in the US and worldwide.

The announced tariff package will act as yet another regressive tax on working people, raising prices and putting jobs at risk by driving up production costs, and will prevent other countries from developing their economies in a more just way. This makes the case even stronger for a robust multilateral trading system that supports shared prosperity and workers’ rights.

“These tariffs are not part of any serious plan to support working people. The Trump Administration has launched a trade war that will put workers’ jobs and livelihoods at stake. It will also lead to price increases, for which workers and consumers will bear the costs.”

“With his attacks on workers—from breaking unions to cutting public services and laying off tens of thousands of unionised workers in the US — Donald Trump has shown that his intention is not to create more jobs, but rather advance a billionaire extreme-right agenda,” emphasised Luc Triangle, ITUC General Secretary.

The ITUC will continue to closely monitor the impact of ensuing trade measures and will continue to promote a worker-centred trade model based on the principle of international solidarity.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 191 million members of 337 affiliates in 167 countries and territories.

