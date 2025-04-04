World News In Brief: Israeli Military Escalation In Syria, Nicaragua Rights Probe, South Sudan Talks

3 April 2025

“Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilize Syria at a sensitive time,” Geir Pedersen said on Thursday in a statement.

He called on Israel to cease these attacks which could amount to serious violations of international law, to respect Syria’s sovereignty and existing agreements, and to cease unilateral actions on the ground.

The Special Envoy urged all parties to prioritize diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation.

Nicaragua: Rights report names 54 officials for allegedviolations

Top independent experts reporting to the Human Rights Council on Thursday named dozens of Nicaraguan officials who they say are responsible for grave violations, abuses and crimes.

The Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaraguawas established by the Council following the deadly suppression of protests in 2018 against President Daniel Ortega, who is serving his fourth term, currently with his co-president and wife Rosario Murillo.

The experts – who are not UN staff – have previously alleged that the Central American country has become an authoritarian State by means of a “tightly coordinated system of repression”, from the President down to local officials.

On 27 February, one day before the Group presented its latest report, Nicaragua announced its withdrawal from the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The independent experts maintain that 54 government, military and party officials played key roles in rights violations including arbitrary detention, torture, extrajudicial executions and persecution of civil society and the media.

The investigators have previously accused the Nicaraguan authorities of “widespread and systematic” repression and “weaponizing” every branch of government to strengthen their grip on power.

“These are not random or isolated incidents – they are part of a deliberate and well-orchestrated State policy carried out by identifiable actors through defined chains of command,” said Ariela Peralta, one of the three experts.

The list of names has been shared with the Nicaraguan government, which has previously rejected allegations of rights abuses and refuses to cooperate with the experts.

South Sudan talks aim to avert further escalation

High-level talks are underway in South Sudan to try and prevent further escalation between forces aligned with the two main parties to the 2018 peace deal, the UN reported on Thursday.

Meetings are being held in the capital, Juba, between South Sudan’s political leaders and regional Heads of States as well as the African Union Panel of the Wise, comprising highly respected personalities who have contributed to peace, security and development on the continent.

During a discussion with the Panel, the Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Nicholas Haysom, stressed the importance of urgent collective engagement by regional and international partners to help end the hostilities, prevent a relapse into widespread violence and secure a return to the peace agreement.

He also highlighted the need for political detainees to be released and for new measures to build trust and confidence between the parties.

South Sudan is the world’s youngest country, having gained independence from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011. Conflict broke out in December 2013 between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and opposition forces led by his rival Riek Machar, leaving hundreds of thousands dead.

The 2018 peace agreement ended the fighting, but the current crisis threatens to tip the country back into civil war.

