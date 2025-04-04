Amid Escalating Horror, UN Experts Urge States To Take Concrete Action To End Impunity For Israel

Geneva, 3 April 2025

More States must join the Hague Group, a bloc of states that is coordinating efforts to ensure accountability for Israeli breaches of international law and uphold decisions by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), a group of independent human rights experts* said today.

The Hague Group was established on 31 January 2025, creating a historic precedent demonstrating how States can unite to avert the tangible risk of erosion of the international legal system, the rule of law and the protection of all human rights. That system is being endangered by the general inaction of the international community in the face of the most egregious violations of international law perpetrated by the State of Israel.

“At this historical crossroads, protecting the international human rights system requires decisive, principled and concerted action,” the experts said. “If States fail to act, the multilateral system will be set back decades”.

“Since the creation of the State of Israel, violations of international law and lack of accountability have been the norm, rather than the exception,” the experts said.

“Israel’s assault against the Palestinian people, the United Nations and basic tenets of international law, undermines the foundations of the multilateral order.”

In its groundbreaking July 2024 Advisory Opinion, the ICJ has clarified, once and for all, that the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people should be realised through total and unconditional withdrawal of Israel’s presence from the occupied territories, not subject to negotiation.

“It is regrettable that eight months after the ICJ Advisory Opinion, most States continue to ignore their obligations – this may render them complicit with internationally wrongful acts as the court concluded,” the experts said.

They welcomed efforts by some States since October 2023 to protect human rights and preserve multilateralism, most notably the case filed by South Africa and Nicaragua at the ICJ with third States joining proceedings. The experts also cited referrals on the Situation of Palestine to the ICC by South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, Djibouti, Chile and Mexico; the backing of the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of November 2024; the revision of diplomatic and economic ties with Israel; reaffirmation of support to UNRWA’s mandate and recognition of Palestinian Statehood by some States: Armenia, Bahamas, Barbados, Ireland, Jamaica, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

“So much more remains to be done by policymakers,” the experts said. “Against the general inaction, the Hague Group represents a new, flagship platform through which States unite to operationalise their commitment to international law and put an end to Israel’s exceptionalism through concrete actions.”

The founding members of the Hague Group were Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal and South Africa. These states have committed to implementing the ICJ provisional measures in the case of South Africa v. Israel and complying with the ICC arrest warrants of November 2024. They have also pledged to abide by the ICJ Advisory Opinion of July 2024 by particularly preventing the transfer of arms, munitions and related goods to Israel. The Hague Group will also prevent the docking of vessels under their territorial jurisdiction when there is the risk that they would be used to carry fuel or weapons to Israel.

“These commitments are concrete steps to advance the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and remove obstacles to the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” the experts said. “They align with the non-derogable obligations of all States under international law.”

The experts stressed that violations of international law disproportionately impact persons and groups in vulnerable conditions, particularly women and children. “All States have an obligation to prevent harm to civilians and ensure the protection of all individuals without discrimination,” they said. “Ensuring accountability for violations is essential to safeguarding fundamental human rights and preserving international peace and security.”

“We strongly encourage other States to join The Hague Group or articulate similar initiatives and operationalise these actions, if they no longer want to represent the legal, political and moral shield of Israeli atrocities,” the experts said.

*The expert: Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967; Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; Jovana Jezdimirovic Ranito (Chair-Rapporteur), Ravindran Daniel, Michelle Small, Joana de Deus Pereira, Andrés Macías Tolosa, Working Group on the use of mercenaries; Astrid Puentes Riaño, Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment; Attiya Waris, Independent Expert on foreign debt, other international financial obligations and human rights; Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; George Katrougalos, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order; Surya Deva, Special Rapporteur on the right to development ;Paula Gaviria Betancur, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; Elisa Morgera, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change; Siobhán Mullally, Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children; Laura Nyirinkindi (Chair), Claudia Flores (Vice-Chair), Dorothy Estrada Tanck, Ivana Krstić, and Haina Lu, Working group on discrimination against women and girls; and Barbara G. Reynolds, Isabelle Mamadou, Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent

