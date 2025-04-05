Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Response To China’s Military Exercise Near Taiwan

Saturday, 5 April 2025, 1:33 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Tammy Bruce

Department Spokesperson

APRIL 1, 2025

Once again, China’s aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region’s security and the world’s prosperity at risk.  In the face of China’s intimidation tactics and destabilizing behavior, the United States’ enduring commitment to our allies and partners, including Taiwan, continues.  The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including through force or coercion.

