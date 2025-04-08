Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Joint Statement: World Must Act With Urgency To Save Palestinians In Gaza

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:37 pm
Press Release: UNICEF Aotearoa NZ

Statement by heads of OCHA, UNICEF, UNOPS, UNRWA, WFP and WHO:

"For over a month, no commercial or humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza.

"More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck.

"Over 1,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured in just the first week after the breakdown of the ceasefire, the highest one-week death toll among children in Gaza in the past year.

"Just a few days ago, the 25 bakeries supported by the World Food Programme during the ceasefire had to close due to flour and cooking gas shortages.

"The partially functional health system is overwhelmed. Essential medical and trauma supplies are rapidly running out, threatening to reverse hard-won progress in keeping the health system operational.

"The latest ceasefire allowed us to achieve in 60 days what bombs, obstruction and lootings prevented us from doing in 470 days of war: life-saving supplies reaching nearly every part of Gaza.

"While this offered a short respite, assertions that there is now enough food to feed all Palestinians in Gaza are far from the reality on the ground, and commodities are running extremely low.

"We are witnessing acts of war in Gaza that show an utter disregard for human life.

"New Israeli displacement orders have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee yet again, with no safe place to go.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"No one is safe. At least 408 humanitarian workers, including over 280 from UNRWA, have been killed since October 2023.

"With the tightened Israeli blockade on Gaza now in its second month, we appeal to world leaders to act - firmly, urgently and decisively - to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld.

"Protect civilians. Facilitate aid. Release hostages. Renew a ceasefire."

Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF

Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director, UNOPS

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General, UNRWA

Cindy McCain, Executive Director, WFP

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UNICEF Aotearoa NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 