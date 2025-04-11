Syria’s Political Transition At Risk Due To Israeli Military Action, Security Council Hears

“Syria’s opportunity to stabilise after 14 years of conflict must be supported and protected, for Syrians and for Israelis,” said Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

“This is the only way regional peace and security can be realized.”

Transition under threat

Mr. Khiari and the head of UN Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, briefed ambassadors on recent Israeli violations of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between the country and Syria.

The accord ended the Yom Kippur war and established an area of separation in the rocky plateau region known as the Golan, along the border between the two countries.

It also authorised the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) to supervise the agreement, and peacekeepers to monitor the buffer zone.

Mr. Khiari said that hundreds of reported Israeli airstrikes have taken place across Syria since the fall of the Assad regime on 8 December 2024, namely in the southwest, the Syrian coast, northeastern Syria, Damascus, Hama, and Homs.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also publicly confirmed that it has built multiple positions in the elevated area of separation on the Golan, while Israeli officials have spoken of the country’s intentions to stay in Syria “for the foreseeable future,” he added.

“Such facts on the ground are not easily reversed. They do threaten Syria’s fragile political transition,” he warned.

Multiple airstrikes reported

Most recently, Syria informed the council of reports of multiple Israeli airstrikes on 3 April, including in Damascus, the Hama Military Airport, and the T4 military airport in Homs. Simultaneous attacks in Daraa reportedly resulted in nine civilian casualties. The Syrian interim authorities condemned the attacks, calling them a blatant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty and an attempt to destabilise the country.

“Let me also recall earlier indications by the Damascus authorities, as had been published in numerous media outlets, of not presenting threats to its neighbours and seeking peace on their borders,” said Mr. Khiari.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister was quoted describing airstrikes as “a warning for the future”, and that Israel would “not allow Syria to become a threat” to its security interests.

Respect Syria’s sovereignty

In light of these developments, Mr. Khiari pointed to the council’s presidential statement dated 14 March which reaffirmed strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

It also called on all States to respect these principles and to refrain from any action or interference that may further destabilise the country.

“This council’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity grows in importance by the day,” he said.

He further recalled that UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen addressed Israeli military escalation in a statement on 3 April, saying such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria.

“Syria is at a crossroads and deserves a chance to continue to work towards an inclusive political transition, where the Syrian people can overcome the conflict, revive their economy, realise their legitimate aspirations, and contribute to regional stability,” Mr. Khiari said.

“Furthermore, short-term and tactical security actions and gains should not derail prospects for peace agreement between the two neighbours and long-term stability at their internationally recognised border.”

Volatile security situation

Mr. Lacroix briefed the council on developments in the UNDOF area of operations, where the situation remains volatile and characterized by violations of the 1974 Agreement.

The IDF currently occupies 12 positions that they established on the Bravo side, located east of the area of separation. Ten are in the zone and the others are in the vicinity.

“They also continue to construct counter-mobility obstacles along the ceasefire line, and have flown, on several occasions, aircraft across the ceasefire line and helicopters into the area of separation,” he said.

The Israeli forces also continue to impose some restrictions of movement on UNDOF and the Observer Group Golan, comprised of military observers from the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO). Local residents have also had their movements curtailed, prompting protests.

Explosions and engagement

“In recent weeks, UNDOF personnel have noted multiple explosions on the Bravo side, which they deem to be significant kinetic activity linked to the efforts of the IDF to, and I quote, ‘demilitarise the south of Syria,’” said Mr. Lacroix

In the meantime, UNDOF continues to liaise with both parties and engage on specific issues impacting its operations as well as complaints conveyed by residents in the separation zone.

“In their engagement with the UNDOF leadership, senior IDF officials have restated that their presence in the area of separation was necessary to secure it from what they describe as ‘terrorist elements’ and informed that Israel had no territorial ambitions in Syria,” he said.

“They have reiterated Israel’s expectation of the demilitarisation of the area southwest of Damascus,” he added.

He reported that on the Bravo side, UNDOF is reinforcing its coordination mechanism through new liaison arrangements with Syrian authorities, which includes enhancing information sharing and regular consultative meetings.

Uphold 1974 Agreement

“It remains critical that all parties uphold their obligations under the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, including by ending all unauthorised presence in the areas of separation and limitation, as well as refraining from any action that would undermine the ceasefire and stability on the Syrian Golan,” he said.

“There should be no military forces or activities in the area of separation, other than those of UNDOF. All actions that are inconsistent with the agreement are unacceptable.”

He said the Security Council’s continued support for the Force is “needed now more than ever in is difficult time.”

© Scoop Media

