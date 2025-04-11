Indigenous Groups From The Pacific, Brazil & Canada Hand Demands To COP30 Presidency To End Fossil Fuels

Brasilia, 10 April 2025

Today, Pacific Climate Warriors joined the largest mobilization of Indigenous peoples in Brazil, and handed a strongly worded letter from civil society to the COP30 Presidency, emphasizing demands for the end of fossil fuels and a just energy transition.

Ahead of the UN climate negotiations in Brazil in November, the letter was received by COP30 President, André Corrêa do Lago, and Brazil’s Environment and Climate Change Minister, Marina Silva, who attended the Acampamento Terra Livre (ATL), or Free Land Camp in Brasília. Sonia Guajajara, from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI) was also present at the event with Indigenous Leaders.

Over 180 Indigenous, youth, and environmental organizations from across the world have signed on to the letter, coordinated by 350.org, to urgently demand that COP30 reaffirms the global commitment, and supports the implementation of a fair and equitable transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

A declaration of alliance between Indigenous peoples from the Amazon, the Pacific and Australia towards COP30 was also announced at the beginning of the event. The actions are part of the Indigenous movement’s global campaign ‘We Are the Answer’, which affirms that Indigenous peoples and the demarcation of Indigenous Lands are essential in the fight against the climate crisis – and central to the demand for an end to the fossil fuel era.

George Nacewa, Pacific Climate Warrior and 350.org community organizer from Fiji:

“This is a critical time for our people; the age of deliberation is long past. We need this COP to be the one that spearheads the Just Energy Transition from words to action. This week, I’ve heard the wisdom of the custodians of this land and shared the wisdom of our own oceans. It is now up to the Brazil COP presidency if they heed this Indigenous climate leadership, or lock us into climate catastrophe.”

Toya Manchineri, COIAB General Coordinator:

“We demand an end to the era of fossil fuels and a just energy transition. The COP30 president said that the conference must be a turning point – this will only happen when the climate authority of Indigenous peoples is heard and incorporated into decisions. The answer is us, all of us!”

Melina Laboucan-Massimo, Founder & Executive Director of Sacred Earth:

“Sacred Earth is proud to be in solidarity with our kin at the Acampamento Terra Livre as we collectively call on the COP30 President-designate to take urgent, transformative climate action. COP30 represents a unique opportunity to encourage global cooperation on a fossil fuel phase-out and renewable energy uptake. In this energy transition, we must ensure that our communities are not further excluded by climate policies or harmed by extractivism. We stand with our relatives who are fighting for their rights, defending the land, and leading the way forward. As we witness the climate crisis escalating, Indigenous sovereignty, rights, and leadership create powerful pathways to a Just Transition – it is imperative that Indigenous wisdom and voices are respected at COP30 and beyond.”

