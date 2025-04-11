FFA Members Push For Digital Shift In Fisheries Surveillance: MCSWG28 Outcomes

The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) concluded its 28th Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Working Group (MCSWG28) meeting at its headquarters in Honiara, marking a significant milestone in advancing digital tools and regional cooperation to protect the Pacific’s fisheries.

The 28th annual MCS Working Group (MCSWG28) took place at the FFA Headquarters in Honiara from 31 March - 4 April 2025. Pictured is a group photo of MCS representatives at the opening of the meeting. (Photo/ FFA Media)

The weeklong meeting, from 31 March – 4 April, brought together over 115 representatives to Honiara from all 17 FFA Members and international observers including SPC, WCPFC, Pacific QUAD, PEW, WWF Pacific, IMCS Network, Global Fishing Watch and NOAA – under the theme Monitoring and Improving Compliance with Fisheries Management Frameworks in the Pacific Islands Region.

The meeting was chaired by the Nauru Fisheries and Marine Resources Authority (NFMRA) Oceanic Fisheries Manager, Mr Malgram Dowabobo.

A standout outcome was the positive progress made in the first year of implementing the Regional Monitoring Control and Surveillance Strategy (RMCSS) 2024 - 2029, and the agreement to develop an online monitoring and reporting tool that will support annual reporting of the implementation of the RMCSS.

FFA Director of Fisheries Operations Allan Rahari says the MCSWG28 outcomes reflect the Pacific’s shared commitment to protect the region’s tuna resources.

FFA Director of Fisheries Operations, Allan Rahari, and Chair to the MCSWG28, Malgram Dowabobo, from Nauru Fisheries and Marine Resources. (Photo/ FFA Media)

“The monitoring, control and surveillance work at the FFA is a key part of our work and goes toward addressing the issue of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and contributing to sustainable fisheries management in the region,” Mr Rahari says. “This work also ensures the long-term sustainability of our fisheries.”

The outcomes of MCSWG28 will be submitted to the Forum Fisheries Committee (FFC) - FFA’s governing council - for endorsement.

“These outcomes will feed into the FFC, where policy considerations and resourcing requirements are required and also incorporated into the FFA annual work program. The next FFC meeting will be held in Niue in May,” Mr. Rahari added.

Notable outcomes from the MCSWG28 include:

Progress on the FFA Regional MCS Strategy 2024-2029, with the first-year review showing solid implementation.

The development of the online dashboard to monitor regional reporting and compliance efforts under a five-year strategy

Updates on the FFA regional surveillance operations, aerial surveillance, satellite remote sensing, cooperative operations under the NTSA and Operation NASSE targeting illegal fishing on the high seas.

Developments on electronic process of vessel registries (FFA EVR and WCPFC RFV) and access to the information;

Support to prioritise the remaining countries, 25% to formalise maritime boundaries;

Discussion and next step on compliance matters and MCS priorities for the WCPFC.

Progress on the priority matters and guide related to electronic monitoring and reporting,

Cooperative MCS engagements between Members and the Pacific QUADs on needs and solutions for improvement in surveillance.

The MCSWG continues to play an important role in shaping regional and national responses to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, with this year's meeting reaffirming the power of collaboration and improving compliance in fisheries management.

About Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA):

FFA assists its 17-member countries to sustainably manage fishery resources that fall within their 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs). FFA provides expertise, technical assistance and other support to its members who make decisions about their tuna resources and participate in regional decision making on tuna management. Find out more here: www.ffa.int

