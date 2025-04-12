Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani On Continued Attacks In Myanmar Amid Rescue Efforts

Geneva, 11 April 2025

Civilians are continuing to suffer in Myanmar as military operations persist, despite ceasefires declared after last month’s tragic earthquake.

At a moment when the sole focus should be on ensuring humanitarian aid gets to disaster zones, the military is instead launching attacks. Since the earthquake, military forces have reportedly carried out over 120 attacks – more than half of them after their declared ceasefire was due to have gone into effect on 2 April.

Most of these attacks have involved aerial and artillery strikes, including in areas impacted by the earthquake. Numerous strikes have been reported in populated areas, many of them appearing to amount to indiscriminate attacks and to breach the principle of proportionality in international humanitarian law.

We call on the military authorities to remove any and all obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and to cease military operations.

Areas at the epicentre of the quake in Sagaing, particularly those controlled by the military’s opponents, have had to rely on local community responses for search and rescue, and to meet basic needs. Clearly these valiant efforts need to be further supported.

As the traditionally festive season of Thingyan and the start of a new year begins on Sunday in Myanmar, we call for common efforts to assist those in greatest need. In this spirit we call on the military to announce a full amnesty for detainees it has incarcerated since February 2021, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk calls on the military to remove any and all obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and to cease military operations. He reminds all parties in Myanmar of their obligation under international law to allow humanitarian workers to reach those in need.

