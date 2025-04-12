Duterte Arrest Underscores Urgent Need For Upsurge In Faith Solidarity For The Filipino People’s Struggle

Statement of Pagtatanim Organizing Committee

April 7, 2025

The Pagtatanim Conference Organizing Committee welcomes the arrest of former President Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his crimes against humanity. Duterte’s arrest is a crucial first step toward accountability for the countless victims—especially the bereaved families of those murdered—who have courageously spoken out about their experiences despite grave risks.

We honor the tireless efforts of Philippine faith leaders, community leaders, and human rights lawyers—particularly those from Rise Up for Life and Rights! and the National Union for People’s Lawyers—who have worked alongside the victims’ families for years. These organizations have played an instrumental role in documenting testimonies, providing spiritual and material support, and guiding survivors through the arduous legal process. Their courage and resilience serve as an inspiration to all who seek truth and justice.

We recognize, also, that the struggle for justice is far from over. Families of victims, as well as the legal professionals and human rights defenders representing them, continue to face threats and persecution from Duterte’s supporters, and we are equally concerned with the continued human rights atrocities under the Marcos Jr. administration.

It is for this reason that our commitment must not waver. We call upon faith communities worldwide to persist in solidarity with the victims and their families until comprehensive justice is achieved—not only against Duterte but also against those who executed his directives, including former Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Throughout Duterte’s administration, international faith leaders have visited the Philippines—both in person and virtually—to listen firsthand to the harrowing testimonies of those affected by extrajudicial killings and human rights violations. We have stood in solidarity with mothers from urban poor communities who lost their children in Duterte’s so-called “war on drugs,” which was, in reality, a war on the poor. We have wept alongside rural community organizers targeted for supporting farmers and peasants. We have mourned the assassinations of indigenous leaders defending their ancestral lands from corporate encroachment and witnessed the brutal killings of Catholic priests who ministered to the most vulnerable. These stories are not just statistics; they are real human lives irreparably altered by state-sanctioned violence.

Disturbingly, these atrocities have not ceased under the current administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The same marginalized communities continue to bear the brunt of systemic oppression. The extrajudicial killings in the name of the “war on drugs” persist, farmers remain under attack for merely seeking the right to cultivate their land, indigenous communities continue to face displacement and persecution, and thousands of displaced Moro residents from Marawi remain unable to return to their homes and rebuild their lives. Activists and human rights defenders continue to be harassed, abducted, and forcibly disappeared with impunity.

As the ICC proceedings against Duterte unfold in Europe and the human rights situation in the Philippines deteriorates, the need for a unified faith-based response has never been more critical. In response to this ongoing crisis, we extend an urgent invitation to faith communities worldwide to join us in Rome for the Pagtatanim Conference, June 27-28, where we will shine a light on the struggles and aspirations of the Filipino people in addressing the root causes of the armed conflict leading to a just and lasting peace.

We call upon religious leaders, congregations, and advocacy groups to stand together in prayer, action, and solidarity. Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to upholding human dignity, defending the oppressed, addressing human rights violations, and striving for a just and lasting peace in the Philippines. Now is the time to strengthen our resolve, amplify the voices of the victims, and work tirelessly toward a future where justice prevails over impunity.

© Scoop Media

