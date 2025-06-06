UN Chief Urges World Leaders To Keep Two-State Solution ‘Alive’

By Vibhu Mishra

5 June 2025

“It is absolutely essential to keep alive the two-State solution perspective with all the terrible things we are witnessing in Gaza and the West Bank,” Mr. Guterres told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.

He was responding to a question about his message to leaders gathering at a high-level international conference later this month on a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

“And for those that doubt about the two-State solution, I ask: What is the alternative? Is it a one-state solution in which either the Palestinians are expelled or forced to live in their land without rights?”

Mandated by the UN General Assembly, the high-level event is aimed at charting an “action-oriented” path toward a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-State formula.

The meeting will include thematic roundtables on key issues such as security, humanitarian reconstruction, and the economic viability of a Palestinian state.

Disappointed over failed resolution

Mr. Guterres also expressed deep disappointment following the Security Council’s failure on Wednesday to adopt a resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all hostages.

The text, endorsed by all ten elected members of the Council, received support from the other four permanent members, but was vetoed by the United States.

“We are always disappointed when ceasefires do not materialise, releases of hostages [do not happen] and humanitarian aid is not distributed or is distributed in a way that puts at risk the lives of so many Palestinians,” he said, responding to another correspondent.

The Secretary-General reiterated that only a permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian access would allow the UN to deliver meaningful relief to civilians in Gaza.

He emphasised that during previous temporary ceasefires, the UN was able to mobilise large-scale assistance.

