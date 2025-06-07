IWCNZ Demands Immediate Justice And Urgent Action On Gaza Crisis, Citing Grave Violations Of International Law

As Eid approaches, it is a time for reflection, compassion, and togetherness. Yet, while many prepare to celebrate, our thoughts are with those in Gaza who are facing unimaginable hardship.

The Islamic Women’s Council New Zealand (IWCNZ) stands in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning the ongoing atrocities and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As mothers, daughters, sisters, and advocates for justice, we cannot remain silent as innocent lives—especially women and children—continue to suffer under relentless attacks and unjust occupation.

The military assault on Gaza is more than a conflict—it is a humanitarian catastrophe fuelled by systemic oppression, ethnic cleansing, and violations of international law. Entire families have been destroyed, homes flattened, hospitals bombed, and basic human needs deliberately denied. The international community has an obligation to act, yet far too little is being done.

“The systematic targeting of civilians and the deliberate denial of humanitarian aid in Gaza constitute grave breaches of international law,” states Dr. Maysoon Salama. IWCNZ. “New Zealand has a proud history of advocating for peace and human rights on the global stage. We urge our government to live up to these values and take concrete action to halt this humanitarian catastrophe.”

The continued violence against Palestinians is in direct violation of international law, including:

The Fourth Geneva Convention (1949) – Prohibits occupation forces from targeting civilians, imposing collective punishment, and blocking humanitarian aid.

The Rome Statute of the ICC – Defines war crimes, including indiscriminate bombings and forced starvation of civilians.

The 1948 Genocide Convention – Holds nations accountable for acts that seek to erase a people through mass killings, destruction, and denial of survival resources.

United Nations Resolutions – Numerous UN resolutions condemn Israeli occupation and reaffirm Palestinian sovereignty, yet enforcement remains weak due to global political bias.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) – Guarantees safety, education, healthcare, and basic human needs for every child, all of which have been stripped from Palestinian children in Gaza.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) – Recognizes the impact of conflict on women, calling for their protection and inclusion in peace processes—which has been ignored entirely in Palestine.

New Zealand has long advocated for peace and human rights, but words are not enough. The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand demands that the New Zealand Government:

Publicly denounce Israel’s violations of international law and demand accountability.

Advocate for an immediate ceasefire and halt military funding that supports occupation forces.

Enforce diplomatic and economic sanctions until Israel adheres to international law.

Enhance humanitarian aid contributions to ensure medical relief reaches Palestinian families.

Support Palestinian sovereignty by recognizing Palestine’s right to self-determination.

This is not just a Palestinian issue—it is a human rights crisis that demands urgent intervention. We urge New Zealanders, activists, and civil society groups to challenge misinformation, amplify Palestinian voices, and demand justice.

As Muslim women, we feel the deep pain of mothers watching their children suffer, the anguish of families torn apart, and the urgency for a world where peace is more than just words.

We will not stay silent. We will continue to advocate, amplify, and demand change until Palestine is free from occupation, oppression, and genocide.

Islamic Women’s Council New Zealand(IWCNZ)

Auckland, New Zealand

