Minister Waneoroa Closes Workshop; Encourages Constituency Officers To Be Diligent In Their Roles

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) CDF Governance Training and Program Implementation Workshop successfully ended on Thursday last week, with calls for Constituency Officers involved in the implementation of the CDF program to discharge their duties with diligence.

Honourable Minister for Rural Development, Daniel Waneoroa, MP, made the call during the official closing ceremony held at the National Aquatic Centre in Honiara.

The workshop, which ran from 26 to 29 May, brought together 150 Constituency Officers and 50 members of the Constituency Development Committee (CDC) for the first time.

“As your Minister, I am very glad that you have all enjoyed this workshop, and I encourage you to continue undertaking your roles and duties with diligence.

“I believe you have achieved the key objectives of this workshop: gaining good knowledge and developing the basic capacities required to serve your rural communities and support their development ambitions,” Minister Waneoroa underscored.

Honourable Minister Waneoroa said that capacitating officers in all aspects of their roles is very important to the ministry.

“…we will continue to build on this to help us deliver our objectives and achieve the national government’s policy goals for the people of Solomon Islands.

“As you leave this place today, I urge you to use the skills and knowledge gained during these four days of the workshop effectively and support your constituents in achieving our development needs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“As an MP, I personally understand the challenges you face as constituency workers.

You have faced criticisms from all sides and endured sleepless nights in undertaking your work. I believe you will continue to persevere and demonstrate resilience in the face of the many adversities you encounter,” he said.

Honourable Minister Waneoroa further stated that this workshop is one of many to come, aimed at continuously capacitating all constituency officers, including MRD’s headquarters staff, to work in line with the ministry’s legislative reforms and programs, including developing standardized and relevant administrative procedures, tools, and guidelines that will support the ministry’s endeavors.

Honourable Minister Waneoroa also thanked MRD’s Permanent Secretary, John Niroa Misite’e, and staff for their efforts in organizing the program.

He acknowledged constituency officers, CDC members, and everyone who contributed to making this training possible, and conveyed well wishes as they returned to their respective constituency offices to continue serving our people.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Constituency Development Officer (CDO) for Hograno-Kia-Havulei Constituency, Apollos Manegere, appreciated MRD for the timely training.

He said the workshop deepened officers’ understanding of the new CDF legislation, especially regarding its legal and accountability requirements, which are crucial for their roles.

“We leave this workshop better informed, more confident, and committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and development that truly benefits our people,” he said.

The workshop also provided an opportunity for officers to give feedback on the first draft of the CDF Act 2023 Regulations.

“Being consulted in this process reflects the ministry’s commitment to inclusive governance and helps ensure that the final regulations reflect ground realities,” Mr. Manegere added.

He emphasized that the workshop empowered officers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement the CDF Act 2023, strengthen governance at the constituency level, and improve service delivery to rural communities.

The workshop involved presentations, hands-on activities, and interactive sessions, including group exercises, discussions, and real-life application of new templates, as officers familiarized themselves with relevant administrative procedures, tools, and guidelines in line with the new legislation.

The workshop not only enhanced officers’ learning but also encouraged teamwork and shared understanding among participants.

This workshop was one of the key activities under MRD’s annual work plan for this year, with the main objective to capacitate constituency officers with foundational knowledge of the CDF Act 2023 and the CDF Governance Framework.

It was purposefully designed to achieve the following key outcomes:

Participants will be able to explain the key provisions of the CDF Act 2023 and how it governs constituency development, ensuring compliance with legal and accountability requirements.

Participants will be able to review the draft of the CDF Act 2023 Regulations and provide informed feedback to ensure that constituency perspectives are incorporated into the final document.

Participants will broaden their understanding of the structure, roles, and responsibilities of the Constituency Development Committee (CDC) under the CDF Act 2023 and apply this knowledge in constituency governance.

Participants will be able to identify and utilize mandatory templates for developing constituency plans and reports.

Participants will be equipped to design and implement effective civic-awareness initiatives and communication methods to enhance public understanding of the CDF program and its regulatory framework.

The Constituency Development Program is a national initiative of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG), administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

It is implemented across 50 constituencies nationwide to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of Solomon Islanders.

© Scoop Media

