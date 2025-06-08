Prime Minister Of Tuvalu Calls For Global Action On Sea Level Rise At Ocean Summit In France

Nice, France – Saturday, June 7, 2025 – During his address at the Ocean Rise and Resilience Coalition Summit, Prime Minister Hon. Feleti P. Teo of Tuvalu highlighted the urgent need for global collaboration to combat the existential threat posed by climate change and rising sea levels.

Prime Minister Teo emphasized the unique vulnerabilities faced by low-lying nations like Tuvalu, stating, “Sea level rise poses the greatest existential threat to Tuvalu’s economies, to our culture and heritage, and to the future viability of the very land that nourished and sustained our ancestors for centuries.”

He urged global leaders to recognize their collective responsibility, asserting, “No nation, no city, and no community are immune to the impacts of climate change, nor should they be required to address the devastating effects of sea level rise on their own.”

Prime Minister Teo expressed strong support of the newly formed Ocean Rise and Coastal Resilience Coalition’s mission and advocated for the promotion of key objectives. He called for mobilizing leaders and practitioners to share innovative solutions, integrating local and scientific knowledge for tailored adaptation strategies, and facilitating access to finance for infrastructure resilience.

“Finding the right solutions will require statesmanship and empathy, beginning with an acknowledgment that a situation globally caused must also have a globally just and equitable solution,” he stated.

Prime Minister Teo's remarks came as he joined other leaders and stakeholders, at the 3rd UN Ocean Conference currently convened in Nice, France, who are committed to enhancing resilience in coastal communities through innovative partnerships and shared solutions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

