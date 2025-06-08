A Pacific Call To Action On World Environment And Oceans Day

06 June 2025

As we mark World Environment Day on 5 June and World Oceans Day on 8 June, Pacific Island nations are sounding the alarm. This year’s World Environment Day theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution”, is a timely and urgent call to action - our region, home to one of the largest ocean territories on Earth, is on the frontlines of a crisis we didn’t cause - plastic pollution. Yet we are also at the forefront of pioneering solutions.

Plastic waste is choking our oceans, harming biodiversity, contaminating food chains, and undermining livelihoods. In the Pacific, where the ocean is both a source of sustenance and spiritual identity, the cost is deeply personal.

In his remarks at the ministerial breakfast of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on plastic pollution in Colombia in 2024, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the urgency of the crisis:

“Each year, humanity produces over 460 million metric tons of plastic. Half of it is designed for single-use purposes – used once and tossed away. By 2050, there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish. And so, it is clear that we need action, and fortunately, people are now demanding it.”

UNDP Pacific Office: Leading the Charge

The UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji has long recognised the scale of this challenge and is actively supporting Pacific Island nations in their efforts to reduce plastic waste and transition towards a circular economy. Through regional partnerships and community-led innovation, UNDP is helping to build systems that not only manage waste but prevent it at the source.

In Fiji, with local innovators, we are are turning the tide. A trash boom system, launched in 2024 and manufactured locally by BioEnergy Insight Pacific, now traps plastic waste in urban waterways before it reaches fragile coastal ecosystems. Early trials intercepted over hundreds of kilograms of plastic in just six weeks, proving that small-scale innovation can deliver scalable results.

To mark World Environment and Oceans Day this year, Fiji’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change conducted a clean-up campaign along the Suva Foreshore and Nukubuco Sandbank where 1.5 tonnes of rubbish was collected.

In Tonga, the Ridge to Reef (R2R) initiative takes a holistic approach to protecting marine ecosystems by addressing pollution at its source - from land to sea. By integrating sustainable land use, watershed management, and coastal conservation, the project not only strengthens biodiversity but also helps reduce the flow of plastics and other waste into the ocean. This is how Pacific nations are linking climate resilience, food security, and environmental protection into one unified response.

In Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, new laws and community-run recycling enterprises are cutting waste and generating income for women and youth. These aren't just pilot projects – they are proof points that locally driven solutions work.

From Policy to Practice

UNDP’s work extends beyond clean-up campaigns. It supports governments in developing and enforcing legislation that bans or restricts single-use plastics, promotes extended producer responsibility, and encourages the adoption of sustainable alternatives. These efforts are creating a ripple effect of change that aligns with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

By working closely with local leaders, youth groups, and women’s organisations, UNDP ensures that solutions are locally driven and culturally grounded.

Protecting Oceans, Preserving Futures

Plastic pollution is not only an environmental issue – it is a development issue. It affects fisheries, tourism, and public health.

It threatens the Pacific’s over US$3.2 billion fisheries sector, US$3.8 billion tourism industry, and human health. Microplastics have already been found in over 80 percent of fish species tested in some Pacific waters, raising serious concerns about food security.

That is why UNDP’s work on plastic pollution is integrated with broader efforts on climate resilience, marine biodiversity, and sustainable livelihoods. Initiatives such as ridge-to-reef conservation programmes and the Blue Economy Accelerator Lab are helping Pacific nations protect their natural capital while building economic resilience.

Looking Ahead: A Pacific Vision for a Plastic-Free Future

As the world rallies to end plastic pollution, the Pacific is not merely a victim – it is a leader. The UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji is committed to scaling up support for innovative, inclusive, and impactful solutions. This includes expanding access to climate and environmental finance, supporting regional cooperation, and investing in circular economy models that turn waste into opportunity.

Future efforts will also focus on strengthening data systems to track plastic flows, supporting local enterprises that produce biodegradable alternatives, and fostering South-South cooperation to share best practices across island nations.

UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji has pledged to set its own ambitious plastics reduction targets. By aligning its operations with the Pacific’s sustainability goals, UNDP aims to contribute meaningful progress to the fight against plastic pollution.

A Shared Responsibility

As the world negotiates a Global Plastics Treaty, Pacific voices must be central. We are not passive bystanders - we are active leaders in rethinking how the world produces, consumes, and disposes of plastic.

This World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, the Pacific calls on the global community to act with urgency and unity. Governments, industries, and citizens all have a role to play.

Because protecting our ocean is not just about nature - it’s about our shared future.

