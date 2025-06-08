Enhancing Rural Resilience: Lumiboso Village Benefits From New And Improved Water System

Suva, Fiji (June 5, 2025) - A total of 111 residents across 23 households in Lumiboso Village, in the Cakaudrove Province, Vanua Levu, now have access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation, thanks to the “Improvement of Water Supply and Sanitary Environment” project.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji, in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Fiji, delivered a comprehensive upgrade to the village’s water supply system funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects. The funding support of over FJD300,000, enabled us to construct a new dam catchment at the community’s water source, install fittings and distribution pipelines, and secure the placement of water tanks on concrete bases. Infrastructural challenges were overcome by suspending pipes across stream crossings, extending the reticulation line to newly established village boundaries, and installing household water connections.

In addition, nine new Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities were constructed, each equipped with septic tanks and soak pits, providing safer sanitation options for the community. To increase household access to safe drinking water, rainwater harvesting systems with first flush devices were also installed, offering an alternative during dry periods. To ensure long term sustainability and community ownership, Habitat for Humanity Fiji conducted maintenance and operational training sessions that included basic plumbing and financial literacy, equipping residents with the knowledge to manage and maintain the new and improved infrastructure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Prior to this intervention, Lumiboso Village had no access to a government water supply system and relied on a single, unprotected water source. The initial WASH infrastructure constructed in the late 80s had deteriorated following years of service and a lack of maintenance.

"The successful completion of the water and sanitation project in Lumiboso Village marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions of vulnerable communities in Fiji. Access to clean water and adequate sanitation is fundamental to public health, human dignity, and sustainable development. We are grateful for the partnership with the Embassy of Japan whose generous support has enabled this critical intervention. We remain committed to supporting the Government of Fiji’s development priorities, particularly in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, by delivering impactful and sustainable solutions at the grassroots level”, says Sangita Kumar, Head of Regional Development, Habitat for Humanity Fiji

“This WASH project is not only expected to significantly contribute to improving the living standards of the people in Lumiboso village, but also to strengthen the relationship between Fiji and Japan. Access to safe water and sanitation is fundamental to people’s health, education, and economic activities. Through this project, we hope for a brighter future for the children of this village”, says Chika Inoue, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan.

“At the same time, this project will be an important step in deepening the friendship between our two countries. This project, realized through the cooperation of both countries, is a joint effort toward sustainable development for the future, and we hope it will become a symbol of friendship between the people of both nations”, she adds.

© Scoop Media

