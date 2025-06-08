Three New Quokkas Arrive At Symbio Wildlife Park – And You Could Help Name Them

Symbio Wildlife Park, in Southern Sydney, is thrilled to welcome three adorable new residents – a trio of quokkas, one male and two females! Fondly known as “the Happiest Animal on Earth” thanks to their signature cheeky grins, these lovable marsupials are already charming staff and visitors alike.

To celebrate their arrival, Symbio is calling on the public to help name the newcomers. Everyone is invited to submit their most creative ideas on Symbio’s official social media announcement! But this isn’t just about being cute – it’s about honouring the cultural and environmental heritage of the quokka’s native home in Western Australia.

Native to a few small areas in Western Australia, including Rottnest Island, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus) is a small wallaby-like marsupial known for its friendliness and photogenic smile. Despite their cheerful appearance, quokkas are classified as vulnerable due to habitat loss and predation by introduced species such as foxes and feral cats.

In their natural habitat, quokkas play an important role in the environment by helping to disperse seeds through their droppings, contributing to the regeneration of native plants. Their presence is also a strong indicator of ecosystem health!

You’ll find them settling in beautifully in Symbio’s Farmyard precinct – so hop on down and be among the first to see them! Symbio Wildlife Park is OPEN all long weekend, from 9.30am - 5.00pm.

To submit your name ideas, head to @symbiowildlifepark on Facebook and Instagram and follow the entry instructions. Be quick – entries close June 19th 2025!

