US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

By Vibhu Mishra

4 June 2025

The text, co-sponsored by Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia – collectively known as the E-10 – received 14 votes in favour, with the US casting the lone vote against.

As one of the council’s five permanent members, the US holds veto power – a negative vote that automatically blocks any resolution from going forward.

Had it been adopted, the draft would have demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza” to be respected by all parties.

Release all hostages

The text reaffirmed the Council’s earlier call for the “immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.”

The draft also expressed grave concern over the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza – following months of almost total Israeli aid blockade – including the risk of famine, highlighted by recent assessments by international food security experts.

It reaffirmed the obligation of all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.

Resume flow of aid

In addition to a ceasefire, the draft resolution demanded the “immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions” on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, calling for safe and unhindered access for UN and humanitarian partners across the enclave.

It also urged the restoration of essential services, in accordance with humanitarian principles and prior Security Council resolutions.

The text voiced support for ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to revive the phased ceasefire framework outlined in resolution 2735 (2024), which envisions a permanent cessation of hostilities, the release of all hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of all remains, full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and the start of a long-term reconstruction plan.

Draft resolution unacceptable: United States

Speaking ahead of the vote, acting US Representative Dorothy Shea described the draft resolution as “unacceptable”.

“US opposition to this resolution should come as no surprise – it is unacceptable for what it does say, it is unacceptable for what it does not say, and it is unacceptable for the manner in which it has been advanced,” she said.

“The United States has been clear,” she continued, “we would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza.”

She added that Hamas has rejected numerous ceasefire proposals, including one over the weekend that would have provided a pathway to end the conflict and release the remaining hostages.

“We cannot allow the Security Council to award Hamas’ intransigence,” Ms. Shea said, stressing, “Hamas and other terrorists must have no future in Gaza. As Secretary [Marco] Rubio has said: ‘If an ember survives, it will spark again into a fire’.”

‘The world is watching’

The failure of the resolution comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with UN agencies warning of the total collapse of health services, growing displacement, and a rising death toll around the new privatized US-Israel led aid distribution system which bypasses established agencies.

“The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gazawhile simply trying to eat,” said UN relief chief Tom Fletcher earlier on Wednesday.

