United States, Ukraine Among New Members Elected To UN Economic And Social Council

By Vibhu Mishra

4 June 2025 SDGs

Croatia, Russia and Ukraine secured seats from the Eastern European regional group, which had three available seats. Russia was elected in a run-off against Belarus, as both nations failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the first round of voting. North Macedonia, the fifth candidate from the group, did not meet the two-thirds threshold and did not advance.

Germany and the United States were also elected in a by-election to replace Liechtenstein and Italy, which relinquished their seats. Their terms will run through 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Other countries elected to ECOSOC – for three year terms – include Australia, Burundi, Chad, China, Ecuador, Finland, India, Lebanon, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, Sierra Leone, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan.

The terms of all new members will begin on 1 January 2026.

Vote tally

ECOSOC membership is allocated based on equitable geographical representation across five regional groups: African States, Asia-Pacific States, Eastern European States, Latin American and Caribbean States, and Western European and other States.

A total of 189 Member States participated in the first round of balloting, and 187 in the runoff. A two-thirds majority of valid votes cast was required for election; abstentions and invalid ballots were not counted in the total.

A - African States (four seats) required majority 126

Mozambique: 186

Sierra Leone: 186

Burundi: 184

Chad: 183

B - Asia-Pacific States (four seats) required majority 125

Lebanon: 183

Turkmenistan: 183

India: 181

China: 180

C - Eastern European States (three seats)

First round – required majority 123

Croatia: 146

Ukraine: 130

Russia: 108

Belarus: 96

North Macedonia: 59

Second round runoff – required majority 108

Russia: 115

Belarus: 46

D - Latin American and Caribbean States (three seats) required majority 125

Ecuador: 182

Peru: 182

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 180

E - Western European and other States (four seats) required majority 120

Türkiye: 174

Finland: 173

Australia: 172

Norway: 169

Andorra: 1

By-elections (two seats, independent elections) required majority 114

Germany: 171

United States: 170

Andorra: 1

The Economic and Social Council

ECOSOC is one of the six main organs of the United Nations and consists of 54 Member States elected for overlapping three-year terms. It plays a central role in advancing the international development agenda and fostering international cooperation across economic, social, and environmental spheres.

The General Assembly, comprising all 193 UN Member States, elects ECOSOC members annually by secret ballot.

