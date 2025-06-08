Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
United States, Ukraine Among New Members Elected To UN Economic And Social Council

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 10:07 am
Press Release: UN News

By Vibhu Mishra

4 June 2025 SDGs

Croatia, Russia and Ukraine secured seats from the Eastern European regional group, which had three available seats. Russia was elected in a run-off against Belarus, as both nations failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the first round of voting. North Macedonia, the fifth candidate from the group, did not meet the two-thirds threshold and did not advance.

Germany and the United States were also elected in a by-election to replace Liechtenstein and Italy, which relinquished their seats. Their terms will run through 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Other countries elected to ECOSOC – for three year terms – include Australia, Burundi, Chad, China, Ecuador, Finland, India, Lebanon, Mozambique, Norway, Peru, Sierra Leone, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan.

The terms of all new members will begin on 1 January 2026.

Vote tally

ECOSOC membership is allocated based on equitable geographical representation across five regional groups: African States, Asia-Pacific States, Eastern European States, Latin American and Caribbean States, and Western European and other States.

A total of 189 Member States participated in the first round of balloting, and 187 in the runoff. A two-thirds majority of valid votes cast was required for election; abstentions and invalid ballots were not counted in the total.

A - African States (four seats) required majority 126
Mozambique: 186
Sierra Leone: 186
Burundi: 184
Chad: 183

B - Asia-Pacific States (four seats) required majority 125
Lebanon: 183
Turkmenistan: 183
India: 181
China: 180

C - Eastern European States (three seats)
First round – required majority 123
Croatia: 146 
Ukraine: 130
Russia: 108 
Belarus: 96
North Macedonia: 59

Second round runoff – required majority 108
Russia: 115
Belarus: 46

D - Latin American and Caribbean States (three seats) required majority 125
Ecuador: 182
Peru: 182
Saint Kitts and Nevis: 180

E - Western European and other States (four seats) required majority 120
Türkiye: 174
Finland: 173
Australia: 172
Norway: 169
Andorra: 1

By-elections (two seats, independent elections) required majority 114
Germany: 171
United States: 170
Andorra: 1

The Economic and Social Council

ECOSOC is one of the six main organs of the United Nations and consists of 54 Member States elected for overlapping three-year terms. It plays a central role in advancing the international development agenda and fostering international cooperation across economic, social, and environmental spheres.

The General Assembly, comprising all 193 UN Member States, elects ECOSOC members annually by secret ballot.

