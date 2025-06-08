Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Deadly Drone Strikes In North Darfur, Sudan

4 June 2025

The deadly aerial strike this week on a UN humanitarian convoy in Al Koma, North Darfur, clearly undermines access by civilians to assistance and violates the international humanitarian law prohibition of attacks against humanitarian personnel and objects.

Monday’s attack launched from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which claimed the lives of five members of the convoy, dealt a severe blow to civilians in the besieged city of El Fasher who were waiting to receive critical food and nutrition supplies amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Another UAV strike, reportedly attributed to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) earlier this week, struck a busy market in Al Koma, killing at least 15 civilians and injuring dozens more. This incident comes amidst reports of similar attacks by both parties to the conflict targeting civilian objects, including markets.

We urge all parties to the conflict to take prompt and concrete measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, and to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law. We call for prompt and impartial investigations into both attacks and meaningful steps to bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

