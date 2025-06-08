Libya: Sites Of Gross Human Rights Violations Must Be Sealed And Impartially Investigated - Türk

GENEVA (4 June 2025) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday he was shocked by revelations of gross human rights violations uncovered at official and unofficial detention facilities run by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) force in Tripoli, calling for the sites to be sealed, and for prompt, independent, impartial and transparent investigations by the Libyan authorities.

Türk said the discoveries confirm the longstanding findings by the UN Support Mission in Libya and the former UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission, as well as from various witness accounts, regarding the existence of such sites and the extent of violations committed in connection with them, including torture and enforced disappearances.

“Our worst held fears are being confirmed: dozens of bodies have been discovered at these sites, along with the discovery of suspected instruments of torture and abuse, and potential evidence of extrajudicial killings,” he said.

“These sites must be sealed and all potential evidence preserved in support of immediate accountability efforts. Those responsible for these atrocious acts must be brought to justice without delay, in accordance with international standards.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said he was troubled by reports that Libya’s forensic authorities mandated to exhume and identify human remains have yet to be granted access to excavatethe sites, and urged the authorities to grant full and unimpeded access to all sites.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Between 18-21 May, the UN Human Rights Office received information on the excavation of 10 charred bodies at the SSA headquarters in Abu Salim, along with the discovery of a total of 67 bodies in refrigerators at the Abu Salim and Al Khadra hospitals. Some of the remains are said to be in an advanced state of decomposition due to power outages in the hospital. The identities of the bodies were not immediately clear. A burial site was also reportedly discovered at the SSA-run Tripoli Zoo.

The High Commissioner said he was also distressed that horrifying images and video footage of the sites had been shared on social media, stressing that the dignity and privacy of the victims and the rights of their families must be respected.

Türk called on the authorities to grant the United Nations access to the sites as part of its mandate to document human rights violations.

The sites were found after the killing of Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, the SSA’s leader, last month. Subsequent clashes between State security actors and armed groups sparked protests calling for an end to violence in Tripoli, resulting in the deaths of several civilians and a police officer, as well as extensive damage to civilian property, including hospitals.

“We have received reports that these protests were themselves met with unnecessary force, raising serious concerns with respect to the guarantee of the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and assembly, as well as the need to protect civic space,” Türk said.

The High Commissioner noted the announcement by the Attorney-General of the formation of two committees to investigate human rights violations and abuses by State security actors and associated groups during the clashes. He further called on authorities to ensure that the killing of the SSA leader and violations and abuses by all actors, regardless of affiliation, were investigated promptly and thoroughly through independent and impartial processes, with a view to ensuring full accountability and the rights of victims to truth, justice and reparations.

He urged a commitment from all parties to avoid further escalation and noted ongoing efforts to uphold the truce, brokered by the Truce Committee established by the Presidency Council and facilitated by UNSMIL. He reminded all parties of their obligations to respect international human rights and humanitarian law.

“The people of Libya have clearly expressed their demand for truth and justice, and their yearning for a peaceful and safe way of life with human rights and freedoms at the front and centre, including their economic, social and cultural rights, ,” Türk said.

“I call on all responsible political and security actors in the country to use their leadership and authority to protect and fulfil the human rights of all Libyans. I further urge these actors and those with influence over them to redouble their efforts to end the recurring cycle of transitional arrangements and establish a full and inclusive democracy.”

© Scoop Media

