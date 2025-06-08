FAO Welcomes New Assistant Director-General And Regional Representative For Asia And The Pacific

3 June 2025

Bangkok, Thailand – The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has appointed Alue Dohong as Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, with effect from 15 May 2025.

Prior to joining FAO, Mr Dohong, a national of Indonesia, served as Senior Advisor to the Minister for Environment and Head of the Environment Control Agency of the Republic of Indonesia since December 2024. He previously served as Vice-Minister in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia from 2019 to 2024.

Mr Dohong began his career in 1994 as a Lecturer Staff at the University of Palangka Raya, Indonesia, specializing in peatland restoration, environmental management, and sustainable development within the Master’s Programme in Natural Resources and Environment.

He also served as Kalimantan Site Coordinator for the Wetlands International-Indonesia Programme in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, a role he held from 2003 to 2011. He then worked as an Expert with the Central Kalimantan REDD+ Liaison Office from 2011 to 2013. He later served as Deputy Head for Construction, Operation, and Maintenance (COM) at the Peatland Restoration Agency (BRG) in Indonesia, from 2016 until 2019.

Mr Dohong holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Management from the University of Queensland, Australia, a Master of Science in Environmental Management from the School of Geography at the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Science in Economic Development from Palangka Raya University, Indonesia.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

