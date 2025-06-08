Recovery Of Judy Weinstein And Gad Haggai

MARCO RUBIO, SECRETARY OF STATE

JUNE 5, 2025

Earlier today, Israeli forces recovered the remains of Judy Weinstein and Gad Haggai, two Americans who were kidnapped on October 7 and murdered by Hamas terrorists. My heart goes out to their family and to all families of hostages who remain separated from their loved ones. While this may bring a measure of closure to the Weinstein-Haggai family, it is a stark reminder of the enduring cruelty 56 families continue to face – including those of Americans Omer Neutra and Itay Chen – whose loved ones have been held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7. All hostages must be released immediately.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

